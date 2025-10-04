Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 2 Box Office: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film makes Rs 5.5 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recorded a dip of 40 per cent on its second day, collecting Rs. 5.5 crore Nett. With that, the two-day collections for the film stand at nearly Rs. 15 crore in India. The film is headed for Rs. 30 crore plus weekend, and it will be hoping to get closer to Rs. 35 crore.

Normally, attendance can drop by 50 per cent or more on the day after a national holiday. Sunny has done well for a 40 per cent drop, but the problem is that this drop has come from a low first-day number. Nevertheless, the movie managed to avoid a significant drop today, which would have been a killer. It doesn’t have much, but some base to sustain on. It would have been preferable to be over Rs. 6 crore, but this is close enough.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a film in a similar zone, had an opening day of Rs. 6.50 crore, and it went on to collect over Rs. 80 crore from there. That is what Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar should be aiming for. The film has an open run for almost three weeks till the arrival of Diwali releases, which gives it space to thrive. These films tend to play well over the weekends; the hope will be to see some of that in the next two days. The Varun Dhawan starrer should match or exceed its first-day business tomorrow. Then, if it can grow on Sunday, that will be even better.

Day-wise box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are as follows

Day Nett Thursday Rs 9.25 crore Friday Rs 5.50 crore Total Rs 14.75 crore



For the unversed, the movie was released alongside a relatively bigger film, Kantara: Chapter 1. The direct clash definitely has its effect. Let's see if the romantic comedy drama can bridge the gap with the Rishab Shetty starrer.

