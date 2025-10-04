Arjun Kapoor misses Mom 'even more now’ as sister Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to Rohan Thakkar: ‘Gonna break me…’

Anshula Kapoor shared the first pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, including a Gor Dhana ceremony, known as a Gujarati celebration of union, similar to an engagement. Now, brother, actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a heartfelt post for his dear Ansh as she embarks on her new journey with fiancé, writer Rohan Thakkar. He also paid a special tribute to their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s first wife, in the note, adding how she is the one who made it possible for the couple to meet and get married, with her guidance from the heavens.

Arjun Kapoor is about love for his sister Anshula’s engagement to Rohan Thakkar

Sharing beautiful photos from the engagement ceremony of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar, where the bride-to-be was seen in a classic, purple Gujarati ghagra with bandhani detailing, Arjun Kapoor wrote about their childhood and letting one of the people in his life move on in his post.

“I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job!” he started with sweet words about his future brother-in-law.

Addressing their bond with their late mother, the actor got emotional, writing, “I miss Mom even more now… but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan, and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy.”

Finally, he penned kind words for his dearest sister, “From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up. All my love and warmest wishes to you both as you begin this new chapter. Welcome to the family, Rohan Thakkar… you’re in for a ride!”

Among the images, one showed Anshula with her late mother in an old photo. Another one included all four kids of Boney Kapoor, Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi, with the groom. More moments from the ceremony showed the entire extended family, including Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, laughing together.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor says her childhood was 'not normal', blames herself for parents' separation