Vijay Deverakonda’s team CONFIRMS February 2026 wedding with Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumored engagement news has broken the internet. Their fans are on cloud nine and cannot stop their excitement. But wait, the latest news is guaranteed to leave you jumping with joy. Read on to find out.As per the latest news, the Kingdom actor’s team has confirmed their engagement and even put a stamp on their February 2026 wedding. Yes, Vijay and Rashmika are finally going to tie the knot in February 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda’s team breaks silence on his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna

As per Hindustan Times, Vijay Deverakonda’s team, on Saturday morning, confirmed that he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. Without revealing much, the team confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in February 2026.

Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has shared anything on their social media about the same. The speculation started after Rashmika Mandanna shared several pictures of herself dressed in a saree on social media. In the photo, the actress looked lovely in a red saree.

She captioned the image, “This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song. Your messages, your excitement, your constant support… You make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions."

For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship rumors started long back. The two met on the sets of their 2018 film Geetha Govindam and left fans in awe of their chemistry. After this, they reunited for Dear Comrade, where the rumors of their relationship started. Now, the two are all set to share the screen space for the third time in Rahul Sankrityan's next directorial, tentatively titled VD14.

Though the rumored couple has often been spotted together on various occasions, including secret holidays and coffee dates, neither of them has ever confirmed or denied their relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Vijay Deverakonda’s next project will be VD14, alongside Rashmika. This is a period drama set against the backdrop of Ralayaseema.

ALSO READ: When Rashmika Mandanna shut down dating news with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘You can say negative things’