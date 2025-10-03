Jung So Min, Choi Woo Shik’s Would You Marry Me OTT Release: Date, time, how to watch online, cast and plot

Fake-marriage tropes are some of the most loved and celebrated K-drama stories, and another one is gearing up to become a fan favorite! Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min have joined hands to bring us a fun romantic comedy show. A 90-day contract marriage and the following romance between the two leads, it looks like the recipe for a famed hit on our hands already!

When and where can fans watch Would You Marry Me?

Fans of Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min, as well as avid K-drama lovers, can check out Would You Marry Me? on SBS TV on October 10, 2025, and will air every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST). It can be viewed internationally on Disney+ in select countries. Set across 12 episodes, the K-drama will follow the love that develops between a marketing team leader and a designer in his rival team.

What is the story of Would You Marry Me?

Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik) is the only son and 4th generation heir of Myungsoondang, South Korea’s oldest bakery which was founded 80 years ago. As a straightforward man, he is a strict marketing team leader who sees to execute his work with perfection. He prides himself in his work and wishes to run his father’s business with excellence. Yoo Me Ri is a short-tempered designer who breaks off her engagement with her fiancé over his infidelity, and loses her home in the process.

A team leader in her partner firm has the same name as her ex-boyfriend. After coming across a contest that lets her win a luxury newlywed home, she decides to propose to him and take control of the house. They enter into a fake 90-day marriage to fulfil her wishes.

Would You Marry Me? cast lineup

Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, Jung So Min as Yoo Me Ri, Seo Beom Jun as Kim Woo Joo, Shin Seul Gi as Yoon Jin Kyung, and Bae Na Ra as Baek Sang Hyun. Seo Beom Jun's Kim Woo Joo is the ex-fiancé of Yoo Me Ri, whose cheating causes all the mess in Me Ri and Choi Woo Shik’s Kim Woo Joo’s lives.

