3 Hindi movies releasing on Diwali 2025: Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and more

Diwali 2025 is around the corner, and it promises cinematic fireworks in cinemas. This Diwali has some of the exciting releases for the fans of all genres- be it action, comedy, horror, romance, or crime. Here's a look at the upcoming Hindi releases during the Diwali 2025 weekend. Keep scrolling!

1. Thamma

Cast: Ayushmann Khuranna, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, and more

Release Date: October 21

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Where to watch: Theaters

The biggest Diwali release is Thamma. Coming from Maddock's popular horror-comedy universe, Thamma will present Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna as two vampires. The trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Paresh Rawal is playing Ayushmann Khuranna's father, while Panchayat fame Faisal Malik will be seen as a police officer.

It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui who will be seen as the main antagonist in the film. The movie is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously directed Munjya starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma. The trailer was launched recently in the presence of Shraddha Kapoor, who is widely known for her mysterious character in Stree.

Like the previous horror-comedy universe movies, Thamma will also have crossovers and cameos.



2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa

Release Date: October 21

Director: Milan Milap Zaveri

Where to watch: Theaters

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a tragic love story with a soulful and heartwrenching music album. It is a space for which Harshvardhan Rane's fans were craving for a long time. The super success of Sanam Teri Kasam in the re-release made him bag this project. Sonam Bajwa is playing the female lead, who was previously seen in movies like Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4.

So far, the buzz around this Diwali release is quite good. The makers should aim to escalate it further with a proper marketing and promotional strategy in the coming weeks. The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial will face a direct clash with Thamma on October 21. However, since both are coming during the Diwali weekend, they can co-exist.

3. Bhagwat: Chapter 1- Raakshas

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar

Release Date: October 17

Director: Akshaye Shere

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bhagwat: Chapter 1 - Raakshas is a gritty crime drama that stars Arshad Warsi as the protagonist and Panchayat fame Jitendra as the antagonist. The teaser was released recently, and it opened to a positive reception among the audience.

Directed by Akshaye Shere, Bhagwat: Chapter 1 - Rakshas will be a great leap for Jitendra to showcase his acting skills with a dark character. It will be a fresh attempt for him. The movie is releasing directly on ZEE5 on October 17.

