EXCLUSIVE: YOUNITE spills details of debut India visit, plans for next album and wish to collaborate with Hanumankind

K-pop boy group YOUNITE is gearing up for their first-ever visit to India across two cities, this October. Announced as the performers for the Rang De Korea festival held in Delhi and the K-Harmony Festa in Mumbai, the eight-member team will make their way to the Korean Cultural Centre India events next weekend. Comprising Eunho, Steve, Eunsang, Hyungseok, Woono, DEY, Kyungmun, and Sion, the octet will grace the stages with their popular songs.

YOUNITE is all set to perform at Rang De Korea on October 11 at Nexus Select City Walk, Saket, Delhi, and at K-Harmony Festa on October 12 at Jio World Drive, South Sky, Mumbai. Before their highly anticipated performance in India, the group spoke exclusively to us about their short trip across 2 cities, Delhi and Mumbai, and what they’re excited about performing here for the first time!

Why did you decide to come to India this time?

Eunho: This is a great opportunity to meet fans in India. It's a country I've always wanted to visit, so I'm looking forward to the diverse food, tourist attractions, and the energy of the Indian fans.

DEY: I know India is a vibrant country, and I'd like to experience that energy and vibe.

What kind of performance are you planning on showing to the Indian audiences?

Hyungseok: We've prepared passionate songs that will showcase the energy of our team, YOUNITE, as we perform on a big stage, so please show us your support.

3.5 years since your debut, what has been your biggest learning and the highlight of your career?

Steve: I believe we should always work hard and not lose our original intentions, even as time passes.

Kyungmun: I think Road to Kingdom: ACE OF ACE was the greatest learning experience. I remember doing my best on each stage, as if it were my last. Thanks to that, I've grown a lot, and through these experiences, I think I've gained a broader perspective on the future.

What is the goal of YOUNITE, and how are you going to achieve it?

Eunho: I want to continue releasing albums consistently and make music with YOUNITE’s unique style for a long time.

Sion: I believe an artist's goal is to always move forward and never settle down. That's why I plan to continue this consistent effort.

You always try to incorporate your name, ‘YOUNITE,’ in your album titles. Any plans for the next one?

Hyungseok: Since our team name is included in the album title, we always strive to fully infuse our colors. We plan to showcase even more growth by incorporating YOUNITE’s unique charm into our next album.

What is your current obsession (musical or otherwise)?

Eunho: I'm running these days, and I'd love to go running in India too.

Steve: I love watching artist documentaries. I think there's a lot to learn from them.

Hyungseok: I'm really into fitness these days, so I work out every day.

Woono: I'm all about maintaining my appearance. I always try to look my best whenever I meet my fans.

DEY: I'm diligent about exercising and taking care of myself.

Kyungmun: Musically, I'm into hip-hop and band music, and I usually go to the gym with my members.

Sion: I am dedicated to working out.

Where do you wish to tour next? Any plans to add India to your next schedule?

Steve: I'd love to tour anywhere YOUNIZ is. India is definitely on the list!

Woono: I'd love to visit Europe and North America. India would be great too.

Any Indian acts you’d like to bring out during your performance in India or collaborate with?

DEY: I'd like to collaborate with Hanumankind. I've always enjoyed his music and thought it was great, but he made an OST for Squid Game 2, so I'm even more excited to work with him.

What is your message for your fans, YOUNIZ, especially those in India?

Eunho: Thank you so much for always supporting us. This is my first time going to India, and I hope we can have happy times and make great memories together. Please wait a little longer!

Steve: Thank you so much for all the love and support for YOUNITE. I'm sorry to have kept the YOUNIZ members in India waiting so long. Let's meet again soon and make precious memories. I love you, YOUNIZ!

Sion: First of all, thank you so much for inviting YOUNITE to India. We'll be visiting India and show off a fantastic performance that will make all our fans love YOUNITE for a long time to come, so please show us lots of interest!

