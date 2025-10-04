Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan get ready to welcome first child, watch to-be-parents enter hospital for delivery

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are gearing up for the next phase of their relationship! The couple which first got married back in 2023 is expecting their first child. As per news coverage on October 4, 2025, the two are getting ready to welcome the baby soon. The two were spotted entering the P D Hinduja Hospital, followed by multiple cars. Keeping mostly to themselves, the duo confirmed their pregnancy for the first time in June after months of speculation. It will be Sshura Khan’s first child, while Arbaaz Khan shares son Arhaan with ex-wife Malaika Arora from their 17-year marriage.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan get one step closer to becoming parents

Sshura Khan has been admitted to the hospital to deliver her first baby, also her first with husband Arbaaz Khan, whom she married in 2023. Their hospital entrance, in tow with multiple vehicles seemingly full of family members, was spotted in the Mumbai suburbs on Saturday. Videos from the medical institute were shared online, confirming the preparations for the birth over the weekend.

The couple seems to be more than ready for the new addition to their family, taking into account their massive baby shower. Salma Khan, Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, his son Nirvan Khan, Arpita Khan, Gauhar Khan, Salman Khan, and Iulia Vantur attended the couple’s baby shower in Mumbai on Monday, just ahead of the hospital admission. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted in matching yellow outfits, with the mom-to-be opting for a comfortable long gown and the second-time father picking a shirt and white pants combo. The event was celebrated with pomp, heightened by brother Salman Khan’s presence.

The couple first confirmed their pregnancy back in June after many speculations surrounding their marriage and possibly baby news surfaced. They have kept other details private so far, but the excitement is building with their hospital visit.

