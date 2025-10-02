TXT’s Soobin reveals BTS’ RM’s comforting words ahead of Unicef speech: ‘Was so touched…’

From one leader to another! The relationship between TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin and BTS member RM has been one of the most wholesome K-pop experiences to witness. They have supported and praised each other at every possible chance, and this latest anecdote will leave you rooting for the two, once again. TXT recently joined hands with UNICEF to kickstart a new campaign talking about mental health. Soobin was chosen to give a 5-minute speech as the team’s representative. Before the big moment, the younger singer reached out to his senior for advice, having previously done it multiple times, and was surprised and appreciative at the rapper’s support.

RM becomes the beacon of light for Soobin

Speaking about why and how he ended up contacting RM, the TXT leader revealed that the nervous moments before taking to the podium were eased thanks to the BTS member. He recalled receiving a phone call, which cheered him right up as the older star asked him to take it easy and be confident while doing the speech. He also offered to send a video that RM personally watches to calm his nerves.

Talking to his fans via a livestream, Soobin revealed the events, “Honestly, I was so touched because I was really nervous [ahead of the event], so I reached out to Namjoon hyung (BTS’ RM). About 30 minutes before giving the speech, he suddenly called me. He said, ‘Fighting! I have a video I watch whenever I get nervous, so I’ll send it to you."The people there [in the audience] will be watching you with a light heart, but you’ll be the only one getting nervous. So don’t worry and do it comfortably.’"

Realizing he was being truthful, the TXT member felt relaxed, "When he said that, I realized he was right! It was a cheerful place. Thanks to him personally cheering for me, my heart felt so much lighter. I had trouble sleeping till 5 am-6 am the previous night because I was so nervous. But since I wrapped it up well, that’s all that matters.”

