INSIDE Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar’s Engagement: 19 candid moments plus Janhvi, Khushi's must-see photo with jiju and more

It is a happy moment in the Kapoor family as the entire clan got together for Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony with boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. From Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, to Shanaya Kapoor, all the family members were present to bless the couple. While we have already seen the visuals of them arriving for the ceremony, now, the bride-to-be has shared inside pictures, which are giving us major Hum Saath Saath Hai goals!

Kapoor family comes together to celebrate Anshula Kapoor’s engagement

Anshula Kapoor looked gorgeous in a purple lehenga heavily embellished with golden zari work. Her accessories, makeup, and everything were on point. The most important accessory, her smile, made her stand out. In the series of pictures shared, we can see several cute moments like Boney Kapoor posing with all his 4 kids, including Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, bride’s brother putting a tikka on the Rohan's forehead, Anshula keeping a chair empty with her mom’s picture kept on it, saalis Janhvi and Khushi posing with their jiju and more.

Sharing the pictures, Anshula wrote a long note. It read, “This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favorite words have always been “Always and Forever” - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these.”

She further wrote, “A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like.”

Continuing the celebration, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant again with baby number 2. The actress, who is already a mother of Vayu with Anand Ahuja, is soon going to welcome a second child. As per sources, she is already in her second trimester. Undoubtedly, the Kapoor family has many reasons to celebrate now!

