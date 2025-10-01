BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo steal the spotlight with for Dior’s 2026 Paris Fashion Week show: PICS

The front row of the Christian Dior fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Les Tuileries on October 1, 2025, in Paris, France, was a star-studded affair. K-pop made its crucial mark at the gig with BTS member Jimin and BLACKPINK star Jisoo sitting front and center, grabbing all the attention alongside Hollywood and fashion world biggies. They both entered to cheers of hundreds who awaited one glimpse at the singers. Dressed in statement-making pieces, they allowed for a grand welcome for the James Anderson collection.

Jimin goes bold for first post-military completion fashion appearance at Dior for Paris Fashion Week

Jimin looked breathtaking with his open blazer that left little to the imagination as the singer bared his abs for the world to see. All his military bulk turned into toned muscles, and every eye turned to the BTS member as he walked with a sweet smile. Going for a blow-dry with strawberry blond locks that frame his temples, the Set Me Free Pt. 2 star made a strong return to the realm of fashion post his 2-year break for national service. Jimin opted for shiny, leather pants and matching shoes, keeping all the attention on his bare torso. His all-black ensemble allowed him to show off stacked neck jewellery and rings on multiple fingers, making us wonder if his Tiffany and Co. contract had ended already.

Jisoo makes a sleek appearance full of kisses and smiles for Dior at Paris Fashion Week

On the other hand, Jisoo chose a refined look for her afternoon affair in France. Her silk white shirt boasted a picture-perfect bow tie, which complemented a similar bow design on her handbag. More layers were added with a grey waistcoat on top and a black skirt-cum-shorts situation. White nails and lack of jewellery allowed for all focus to be on her aura as she put up her hair in a neat ponytail, while her makeup stayed mostly natural, just a pink lip to keep the fun going. Her hangbag acted as the perfect accessory piece, with the mint green adding an interesting pop of color to the otherwise black and white toned fit.

Jisoo sat between Jennifer Lawrence and Greta Lee on one side, with Oscar winner Mikey Madison flanking the other. Meanwhile, Jimin was sitting beside Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro. Other attendees included Johnny Depp, Anna Wintour, Willow Smith, Wei Deng, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Zhou Ye, Jenna Ortega, Rosalía, Dilraba Dilmurat, Sethratanapong, LingLing Sirilak Kwong, and many more.

