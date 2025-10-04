Who was Sandhya Shantaram? All about Are Ja Re Natkhat star and filmmaker V Shantaram’s 3rd wife as she passes away at 87

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the film industry. Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram passed away on October 4, 2025. Married to filmmaker V Shantaram, she was a prominent actress who earned critical acclaim for her versatility in acting. The exact cause of her death is not publicly confirmed, but as per reports in India Today, she was dealing with age-related health issues.

Sandhya Shantaram’s childhood and films

Sandhya Shantaram was born as Vijaya Deshmukh on September 16, 1938, in Kochi, Kerala. She was discovered by legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, who is also now her husband. He cast her in the 1951 film Amar Bhoopali. After this collaboration, she became his frequent muse, and in 1956, they got married.

Despite no formal dance training, Sandhya took on the challenge of classical dance under guidance during Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), a film that became one of her signature performances. She went on to star in critically acclaimed films such as Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1958), where she played Champa. Navrang (1959) features her in a dual role while delivering the iconic Aare Ja Re Natkhat dance number. Pinjra (1972) — a Marathi film that earned her wide acclaim and several awards.

Sandhya Shantaram’s personal life

Reportedly, she was the third wife of V Shantaram and was one of the closest collaborators in many of his cinematic ventures. Sandhya’s sister was also a well-known personality. She was a popular actress, Vatsala Deshmukh. Vatsala was the aunt of Ranjana Deshmukh, a noted Marathi star.

Sandhya rarely acted in films after Pinjra, though she made a few public appearances thereafter to honor her past works.

Sandhya Shantaram’s cremation

Sanshya Shantaram’s cremation took place at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. It was attended by her near and dear ones, including several politicians and cultural figures, highlighting her role in shaping both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

While Sandhya Shantaram may no longer be alive but her performances, dance sequences, and the characters she left behind continue to resonate.

May her soul rest in peace!

