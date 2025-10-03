BTS’ RM collaborates with San Francisco Museum of Modern Art to exhibit personal art collection from October 2026

Kim Namjoon, aka RM of K-pop group BTS, has been a lover of art across all of its forms. An avid collector of pieces from his home country and around the world, his new venture will allow the singer to showcase the many well-known modern and contemporary artworks via an exhibition. These pieces are said to be a mix of the singer’s own collection as well as those under the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) banner. Tickets for the exhibition will be made available in the future, with the announcement for the same having been made over a year in advance.

BTS’ RM announces foray into art exhibition world

On October 3, a notice from his label revealed RM’s plans to conduct an exhibition in the coming year. Lasting for about five months, from October 2026 to February 2027, the same will be held at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), San Francisco, California, USA. With the details like the dates and ticketing yet to be made public, fans are already excited for having a look at the BTS member’s personal collection.

Some of the artists whose pieces will be displayed at the exhibition include ‘key figures of modern and contemporary Korean art represented in the collection of RM- Yun Hyong Keun, Park Rehyun, Kwon Okyon, Kim Yun Shin, To Sangbong, and Chang Ucchin.’ On the other hand, SFMOMA’s collection comprises artworks by Korean artist Kim Whanki as well as American and European artists such as Mark Rothko, Agnes Martin, Henri Matisse, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Paul Klee. A total of 200 works from the collections of RM and SFMOMA, combining modern Korean artworks and global contemporary pieces, will be shown at the event.

Taking to his social media to share the news, RM revealed that he first heard about the possibility of the exhibition last year and could still remember the excitement it caused him. Having begun museum visits in 2018, he started his own collection and is happy to share it with the world. The BTS rapper invited everyone to check out the event with an open heart.

