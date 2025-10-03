Why was Alia Bhatt never offered Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari? Shashank Khaitan reveals TRUTH

Ever since Shashank Khaitan announced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, fans have been wondering if this is the third part in the Dulhania series. In fact, there were rumors of it being Dulhania 3. Hence, the doubt in every fan's head, why Janhvi Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan and not Alia Bhatt? Talking to Free Press Journal, the director made a big clarification that you shouldn’t miss. Keep scrolling!

Shashank Khaitan reveals being in touch with Alia Bhatt on several other occasions

Clarifying these rumors, Shashank Khaitan revealed that Alia Bhatt was never offered this film, and this one was never supposed to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. It was always written as Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The director further added that when he was writing this film, he was aware that Alia Bhatt was not free for the next 2-3 years because of her work schedules. So he, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar were in touch with her on multiple other occasions, like discussing ideas, sometimes even Dulhania, but the recently released one was never going to be it.

Shashank Khaitan admits he sees a change in Janhvi Kapoor's confidence as an actor

Talking about working with Janhvi Kapoor again after Bawaal, Shashank admitted that he can see a change in her confidence as an actor. “I think at the time when Dhadak was being made and released, she was battling a very sad personal tragedy (Sridevi’s demise), and I think that kind of put her in a bit of a shell. I felt she was unable to express herself as an actor as well as a person.”

He further added, “But now, 7 years later, when I see her, I find her to be a very secure and very confident person, and she’s kind of taken everything in her stride; her life, her tragedies, her criticism, and her love for her work.”

Shashank Khaitan concluded by saying that he finds Kapoor much more confident as an actor, and he knows that even if he throws far more challenging stuff at her, he knows that she is going to come through with it.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released in theatres on October 2. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, it stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

