BTS’ Jin announces RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR encore at Incheon, says venue was scouted just 3 weeks ago

Everyone thought BTS member Jin was done with his iconic RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in August, with the last stop being Amsterdam. Well, think again. The singer surprise dropped the announcement for a couple of days of encore concerts at the end of this month. To be held at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, the two shows will take place on October 31 at 7 pm KST and November 1 at 6:30 pm KST. It was also revealed that apart from the in-person attendance, the shows will also be made available for online livestreaming for the fans of the singer globally.

BTS member Jin announces RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR encore

Jin will be returning for surprise encore shows of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The announcement was shared with fans on October 2, 2025. After many fans expressed their interest in attending the tour, it seems that the management of the singer has listened to them and arranged for special concerts.

A separate note in the announcement included the possibility of a change in schedule due to the venue’s restrictions. “This concert may be postponed by one day, depending on the sports event schedule. In such a case, updates will be provided via the In-Person Concert Ticketing Guide before ticket sales open. Please ensure you check the notice to avoid any confusion regarding the ticketing schedule.”

While Jin previously expressed his despair about not having the time or the place to arrange for encore concerts owing to the last-minute preparations of his solo tour, the fans kept asking him for it, and their wishes have been granted. One such fan asked the singer why the announcement was so sudden and said that they could not attend on short notice. To this, Jin apologized and revealed that no concert venue was available for the singer, but one just opened up about three weeks ago and after thinking about the possibility of doing it and juggling the work on BTS’ group album, he decided to just go for it. However, he is yet to actually start working on the encore concerts.

