When Rashmika Mandanna shut down dating news with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘You can say negative things’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the news ever since reports of their engagement came out. As per the reports, these two lovebirds, who have been dating for some time now, exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday, October 3, 2025. But did you know there was a time when the Thamma star asked people to refrain from jumping to conclusions?

When Rashmika Mandanna addressed dating rumors with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna’s alleged relationship with Vijay Deverakonda has always been the talk of the town. These two appeared together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and impressed fans with their on-screen chemistry. This marked the start of their friendship, which only grew stronger when they reunited for Dear Comrade. It was after this film that fans started speculating that they were dating. But the two have always maintained their silence on the matter.

In a throwback interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika addressed the rumors of her dating Vijay and urged people not to jump to conclusions. She said, "You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can’t choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not on personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don’t come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true.”

More about Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement with Vijay Deverakonda

The reports of their engagement started after Mandanna shared her saree pictures on her social media. This sparked speculation among fans about her secret engagement with Vijay. It is said that the lovebirds will be tying the knot in February next year.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is all geared up for Thamma. This one is going to be a part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe alongside Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was recently seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. His next project will be VD14, a period drama set against the backdrop of Ralayaseema.

