BTS’ Jin’s encore concerts surge Incheon hotel prices by 200 percent ahead of month-end shows

BTS’ Jin is returning with new content, and it’s getting more competitive than ever for the singer’s fans. The famed RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will be returning for one last run online and in-person via two days of concerts as a part of the singer’s encore stops. As per an announcement on October 2, Jin will be holding two shows on October 31 at 7 pm KST and November 1 at 6:30 pm KST, at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium in Michuhol-gu, Incheon. This has now raised the hotel prices near the stadium, raising problems for the customers who previously booked the slots.

BTS member Jin’s RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR increases hotel prices for attendees

Jin’s last fan concert, to be held at the famed Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, across 2 days, has invited some trouble for the common non-fans who happened to have booked accommodations near the stadium, as well as the BTS ARMY members who wish to check out spots near the venue for easy commute to the Stadium. Netizens on online communities have begun sharing their experience with one person talking about a sudden cancellation from the hotel’s end, alongside a 200% surge in prices when they tried to book it again.

“My confirmed booking was suddenly canceled over the phone because the site said the price was wrong,” shared the OP. They revealed the exact differences in the price range that the customers have been subjected to. “During holiday periods, prices usually peak at 80,000 KRW (approximately 57 USD), but they hiked it to 1,075,000 KRW (approximately 765 USD).”

With short notice, it is expected that the costs for other accommodations near the stadium will rise further, especially nearer to the date. Moreover, it was announced in the notice on Weverse that the date of the concert may be moved one day further owing to the change in the sports schedule at the stadium. However, BTS’ Jin’s fans are happy that the singer has the opportunity to showcase his talent via these encore concerts, with the star himself sharing that the availability of the venue was made known to him just 3 weeks ago.

