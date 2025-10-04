What is the age gap between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? All about soon-to-be-married couple's love story

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially set to marry in February 2026, as confirmed by the actor's team! As the frenzy hits a new high, everyone wants to know: What is the age gap between the soon-to-be husband and wife? Keep reading to find out.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s age difference

Rashmika Mandanna, fondly called the national crush of India, was born on April 5, 1996, in Karnataka’s Virajpet. This makes her 29 years old in 2025. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, is Telugu cinema’s most celebrated star. He was born on May 9, 1989, in Hyderabad, Telangana. This makes him 36 years old in 2025.

The age gap between the couple is seven years. Despite this gap, the two have often been praised for their effortless on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story

Rashmika and Vijay first met when they were cast together in Geetha Govindam (2018). The film became a blockbuster, and their charming on-screen chemistry made fans wonder if there was something more behind the scenes. Both actors admitted in interviews that they felt comfortable with each other from the very start. Their next project, Dear Comrade (2019), further strengthened their bond. The film included a lip-lock scene and portrayed a passionate love story, leading fans to draw parallels with their real lives. By then, Rashmika and Vijay were often seen together off-screen, from promotional tours to casual outings.

After Dear Comrade, speculation about their relationship grew when eagle-eyed fans noticed the same background in both Rashmika and Vijay’s vacation photos. Many believed they took vacations together, fueling dating rumors, although both stars kept silent.

Over the years, Rashmika has been seen at Vijay’s family events, and Vijay has spoken warmly about her in interviews. They support each other during film releases, and Rashmika often describes Vijay as someone “very special.” While neither of them confirmed nor denied the dating rumors, their close bond is clear to anyone watching.

