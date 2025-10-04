Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor hug each other at airport as they travel together, fans can’t keep calm

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone make for one of the most good-looking on-screen jodis. Now that the two don’t have a film announced in the near future, fans will have to rely on their real-life appearances together. Well, this weekend started on a good note for all their fans as these two bumped into each other at the Mumbai airport, and the warmth with which they hugged each other will surely melt your hearts.

Deepika Padukone slays at Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone looked effortlessly chic as she arrived at the airport ready to jet off. She wore a relaxed-fit track suit, perfect for summer. Grey in color with white stripes all over, the outfit made her look stylish. The top was jacket style with broad collars and a zip in front. She paired it with flared fit pants. The Piku star completed her look with braided hair and sunglasses.

Ranbir Kapoor makes airport fashion go a notch higher

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-black look. He wore a black hoodie over black track pants and a cap. He completed his look with white shoes.



The moment Ranbir reached the airport gate, he saw Deepika, who was already seated in the golf cart inside. Both the actors waved at each other, and the actress made sure to stop her cart and wait for her Tamasha co-star.

Fans have been going berserk over this reunion, and they cannot stop gushing over these two.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Apart from him, this project will also star Yash and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Atlee’s AA22XA6 with Allu Arjun and King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and others.

