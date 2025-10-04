Kantara: Chapter 1 posted Rs. 51 crore (approx) on its second day in India, showing exceptional holds across South India. The drop from the holiday opening day was under 30 per cent, with the South Indian markets falling by just around 20 per cent. This takes the two-day collections in India to Rs. 121.50 crore (approx). The film is poised to collect over Rs. 240 crore in its extended weekend.

The home state, Karnataka, recorded the biggest non-holiday day two ever with Rs. 16 crore (approx). The film was just short of the all-time record of Rs. 18 crore by KGF 2, which came on a holiday. The only other film to have a double-digit second day in the state is Baahubali 2, which was a Saturday. The film has phenomenal advances for the weekend and is set to overtake KGF 2 in daily collections today. Depending on how far ahead it goes, it could even set the new weekend record in the state, despite starting below KGF 2.

The best hold for the film came in APTS, where it declined just 10 per cent from the opening day. Even this decline was mostly from the Wednesday night previews added into day one. In Nizam, the film actually went up, which is a rarity to see on normal days; the film managed that from a holiday first day.

The only letdown so far is the Hindi dubbed version, which has disappointed relative to the expectations. The second day hold can be termed decent to good, but it's not close to South India, and that’s from an already low first day. The Hindi version was expected to be the main driver, like it was for other sequels from South India, but that didn’t happen. Had it happened, the numbers would have been competing with the biggest of blockbusters, given how South India has delivered on expectations.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 38.25 cr. APTS Rs. 27.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 11.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 10.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 32.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 119.50 cr.

