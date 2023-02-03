When 3 Idiots - Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan reunite; Fans demand a sequel

3 Idiots was one such film that won the hearts of all the fans. It is still one of the best films in Bollywood and people of all age groups loved it. The film starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan broke all box office records then and since then fans have been waiting for a sequel. Well, the three stars have reunited yet again but this time not for the sequel of 3 Idiots, rather for a special reason. Scroll down to know the reason. Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan reunite

Sharman Joshi took to his Instagram handle to share a video where we can see him dressed in a red sports jersey. The video begins with him joining hands and talking to his fans where he tries to promote his upcoming Gujarati film Congratulations. At first, we can see R Madhavan coming into the frame as he hugs Sharman, who then explains to him what he is doing. After this Aamir Khan enters the frame and to watch this trio once again on our screens is a visual treat. The three stars then promote Sharman’s film. Fans instantly took to the comments section to demand a 3 Idiots sequel. Check out Sharman Joshi’s post:

Aamir Khan in talks to produce a film for Salman Khan Aamir Khan recently made it to the headlines after the news of him producing a film for Salman Khan came out. According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan has offered a new film to Salman Khan, which he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. “In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Having the final draft in hand, Aamir feels, Salman Khan is the best fit for the larger-than-life drama and he has offered the film to Salman Khan,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Salman too has shown interest in the project at this point of time.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan offers a new film to Salman Khan with RS Prasanna as director