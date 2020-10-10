When Salman Khan said ‘Time Lagega Bhai’ as he and Disha Patani shot for a dance sequence for Radhe

After Bharat, Salman Khan and Disha Patani will share screen space in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Post the Coronavirus lockdown, and have finally resumed the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now we are sure that all of us are eager to see what a film set looks like amid the pandemic and so, a video from the sets of Radhe shows how Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others are braving the new norms. In the said video, which was shared by the production house, we can see the BTS moments from the sets wherein we can see all safety measures and precautions being taken on sets.

In the video, we see tit-bits of Salman Khan and Disha Patani from the sets of the film and while in one clip, we see Salman practicing his steps while wider shot shows a woman atop a bike, in another clip, we can see Disha Patani wearing a mask while rehearsing the steps. Also, what caught our attention in the video was Salman saying, “Time lagega bhai, che maheene baad aya (I may take time to get back in the groove, we came back to work after six months.).”

Besides the glamour, dance and masti, the video also showcases how the cast and crew of Radhe are leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety measures amid the pandemic. In the video, we can see glimpses of people masked and observing precautionary measures as Jackie Shroff tells us it is a tough time and everyone needs to take care to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. While Disha Patani has been sharing BTS photos and videos on social media, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan, too, took to social media to share a photo from the sets of Radhe and alongside the photo, his caption read, “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe…”

