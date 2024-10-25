Housefull 5 actress Soundarya Sharma gushes over co-stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri; Deets inside

Actor and Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma will be seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Pooja Hegde. The actor recently spoke about her experience on the set of the comedy-drama and also shared her journey from the small screen to the big screen.

Speaking exclusively to India Today Digital, Soundarya candidly recalled enjoying dancing to the songs from Housefull (2010) and expressed her delight at being part of the franchise now. She shared her excitement about joining the film, saying it felt "amazing."

Soundarya mentioned that everyone on set was "warm and amazing," noting that as the most junior member, she received a very welcoming reception, making it a heartwarming experience for her.

Regarding Akshay Kumar, who is known for his playful and mischievous nature, Soundarya remarked on his penchant for pranks.

She admitted that she often finds herself as the main target for trolling, sharing, "It’s already started, and while I wouldn’t say it’s too bad, it’s definitely goofy. But the fun makes it feel like a picnic for me. Akshay sir is so sweet."

Reflecting on her co-stars, she added, "Jackie is very sweet. Everyone is lovely. Abhishek surprised me with how goofy he is. Riteish sir is the cutest. Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, everyone has been amazing. The biggest revelation for me was Chunky (Pandey) sir; he’s even warmer than he seems. I just want to emphasize that I am the surprise package!"

Soundarya Sharma shared that although she lacks a "godfather" in the industry, she considers Wardha Khan Nadiadwala her "godsister." Reflecting on how she landed her role in Housefull 5, Soundarya expressed gratitude toward Wardha, crediting her for believing in her abilities.

She explained that while being part of Bigg Boss or appearing in advertisements offers visibility, it doesn’t typically lead to roles in mainstream cinema.

She added that, as far as she knew, few contestants or actors immediately secure lead roles after reality shows, noting that it usually takes time and is quite rare.

Talking about her first reaction when she was offered Housefull 5, Soundarya revealed, "I was crying; I was shivering. I forgot my signature when she asked me to come home and sign the contract."

Sharma continued, 'She's a dear friend, and of course, we had discussed my ads, and she saw me on Bigg Boss, and we had worked out together. But for her to just believe in me and think, 'Oh, she's the one for the film,' it takes a lot."

Soundarya Sharma attributed her role in Housefull 5 to destiny, sharing that such opportunities arise from blessings. She emphasized her belief in fate, while also acknowledging the importance of talent to secure such roles.

Discussing Housefull 5, the filmmakers have introduced a fresh twist to the beloved comedy franchise by setting the story on a cruise, bringing together all the quirky, mysterious, and eccentric characters under one roof.

Akshay Kumar will return in his comic role, and, like the earlier films, this installment will feature a unique trait in his character that is sure to stand out.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The star-studded movie will hit theaters in 2025.

