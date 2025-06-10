Park Bo Young and Kim Sung Cheol’s Goldland begins production with cast confirmation, know Disney+ release details

Disney+ has officially greenlit the highly anticipated K-drama Goldland revealing its main cast. The announcement has sparked excitement across the K-drama community. The big-budget series, which explores the themes of greed, survival, and fate, is now confirmed to begin production. Its scheduled release is set for 2026. However, the exact premiere date remains under wraps.

Advertisement

What’s Goldland about?

Goldland is set against the backdrop of a fictional mining town that has fallen into economic despair following the collapse of the coal industry. In a desperate bid for revival, the government builds South Korea’s first domestic casino, naming it Goldland. But what starts as a beacon of hope soon becomes the epicenter of crime, betrayal, and deadly secrets.

About Park Bo Young and Kim Sung Cheol roles

Actress Park Bo Young steps into the role of Kim Hee Joo. She’s to play a woman weighed down by a string of tragic events that has earned her the reputation of being ‘cursed.’ Determined to break free from her painful past, she takes a job at the newly built casino. There, she unexpectedly finds love. However, what begins as a fresh start spirals into a nightmare. She becomes a suspect in an attempted murder tied to a cache of missing gold bars no one can trace.

Advertisement

Kim Sung Cheol will portray Woo Gi, a gangster with a complicated history. Once Hee Joo’s classmate in middle school, Woo Gi crosses paths with her a decade later under suspicious circumstances. Their reunion pulls them both into a high-stakes mystery surrounding the missing gold, with danger closing in from all sides.

A powerful supporting lineup

Joining the lead pair is an ensemble of powerhouse actors:

Lee Hyun Wook as Lee Do Gyeong,

Kim Hee Won as Kim Jin Man,

Moon Jung Hee as Yeo Seon Ok,

Lee Kwang Soo as Park Ho Cheol.

Top-tier talent steering the project

Helming the project is director Kim Sung Hoon. He’s famous for action-packed and gripping works such as Confidential Assignment, Rampant, and the period drama Chief Detective 1958. The screenplay is written by Hwang Jo Yoon. He’s known for crafting suspenseful narratives in Masquerade, Memoir of a Murderer, and Rampant.

Advertisement

Though Goldland won’t hit screens until 2026, anticipation is already mounting. It is all thanks to its intriguing premise, high-profile cast, and A-list production team. Stay tuned for more updates as Goldland moves into production and unveils the gold beneath its glittering surface.

Are you excited for the upcoming K-drama Goldland? Disney+ has officially confirmed the star-studded cast of its 2026 thriller drama Goldland. It features Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Kwang Soo, and more! So, we want to know - how are you feeling about Goldland? Absolutely! Can’t wait to watch it Curious, but waiting for the trailer Not really my type of drama Never heard of it until now

ALSO READ: Our Unwritten Seoul's Park Bo Young tops buzzworthy actor list, here's how Son Suk Ku manages to appear twice