Park Min Young reacts to fans' concern over sudden weight loss amid Confidence Queen promotions: 'While working on Siren...'

Park Min Young grabbed all the eyeballs after she appeared noticeably thin at a press conference in Seoul. Fans on social media started expressing their concern over her sudden weight loss, and social media was filled with comments about her health issues.

She appeared at the event alongside co-stars Park Hee Soon and Joo Jong Hyuk, as well as director Nam Ki-hoon to promote their upcoming K-drama Confidence Queen. Now, the actress has reacted to it and shared a note.

Park Min Young addresses concerns about her health

Taking to her Instagram handle, Park Min Young shared a post with a long note. The statement read, "I am following a healthy diet for my character in Siren, but due to an intense schedule, I ended up losing a bit more weight than planned. I am eating three full meals a day, so please don’t worry. I hope you look forward to Confidence Queen, Siren, and my upcoming projects on variety shows."

During the recent press conference for the drama Confidence Queen, comments about the actress's body resurfaced on social media. Park Min Young had previously faced a similar situation last year when she lost weight for her role as a cancer patient in the drama Marry My Husband.

Talking about the recent series, she plays Yoon Yi-rang, a brilliant con artist and member of a trio of swindlers who expose villains and take their ill-got gains.

Park Min Young on doing multiple action romance

The actress in a recent round table spoke about doing multiple action-romance roles, be it Healer with Ji Chang Wook or City Hunter alongside Lee Min Ho, she has aced the projects and come out on the other side with flying colors. Returning to the action genre once again with Yoon Yi Rang as she sheds off the sweet girl appeal to become the bad guy herself, she emphasised that this one’s nothing like the others.

More about Confidence Queen

Confidence Queen follows the story of three con artists, Yoon Yi Rang, Myung Gu Ho, and James, who join forces to hunt and fight against the villains lurking in society. The show begins streaming from September 6 onwards!

