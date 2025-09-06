INTERVIEW: Park Min Young talks about saying NO to romance in Confidence Queen and wanting to visit India for fan meeting

Park Min Young has done it all! From being the charming secretary to a scholar and a rental partner, she has steadily captured the audience with her acting and glam over the last few years. This time, she’s returning as a con artist, looking to pick out the demons that are hidden in society. In Confidence Queen, she’ll wear masks, hoping to shed others off them, all while swiftly taking down the evildoers one by one.

Advertisement

In a roundtable chat with Park Min Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Park Hee Soon for their roles in the Prime Video production, the actress spoke about her admiration for India, acknowledging the bountiful love she has been receiving from her countless fans. Sending out a special message to her Indian audience, she said, “Hello fans, I am thankful for your love and support. So one day I want to have a fan meeting there. We didn't go last time before the schedule, but one day I'll definitely go to India and have a meeting with you for sure.”

Her co-stars on the panel, Joo Jong Hyuk and Park Hee Soon, later shared their wish to take on comedy or musical roles in India if they were to ever star in Bollywood.

Park Min Young reveals if love has any place in her life as Yoon Yi Rang

We asked Park Min Young about doing multiple action-romance roles, be it Healer with Ji Chang Wook or City Hunter alongside Lee Min Ho, she has aced the projects and come out on the other side with flying colors. Returning to the action genre once again with Yoon Yi Rang as she sheds off the sweet girl appeal to become the bad guy herself, she emphasized that this one’s nothing like the others.

Advertisement

“In our drama series, it's going to be hard to find romance, so that's going to be the biggest difference [as compared to Healer and City Hunter]. And as for the action scenes, when I would do period pieces in the past (Sungkyunkwan Scandal), I did a little bit of sword action and Judo, different martial arts, a little bit. But when the stunts become too dangerous or too difficult, we have really amazing and talented stunt doubles. So in the past, I would usually just jump or get out of the scene when it got too difficult or dangerous, but this time around, I think I just really was very physical with it. I wish I could give you spoilers, but unfortunately, I can't. But when the camera is on, I just tend to be completely free of any kind of fear. And so that leads to me getting a lot of bruises as well.”

Advertisement

Getting hurt on set is not her worry anymore as the actress seems to value each role that comes her way, “I feel like if I had done this role in my 20s, I might have been quite cautious and tried to go see a doctor if I got hurt. But now at this age, I feel like, when am I going to be able to do this again, and I just go at it.”

When pressed about what an ideal partner for Yoon Yi Rang would look like, she doubled down that her role in Confidence Queen focuses on the love myself agenda. Check out the full interview below

Confidence Queen follows the story of three con artists, Yoon Yi Rang, Myung Gu Ho, and James, who join forces to hunt and fight against the villains lurking in society. The show begins streaming from September 6 onwards!

ALSO READ: Park Min Young’s Confidence Man KR locks September 6 release date: Check out plot, character details and more