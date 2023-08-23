Akelli Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha's survival-thriller is spine-chilling and gut-wrenching

Plot:

Jyoti (Nushrratt Bharuccha) is in dire need of money to pay back all her familial debts and to provide for her family, after the passing away of her parents in a Kedarnath accident. She plans to apply for work in Muscat, Oman but doesn't have enough to pay to the agent as the initial deposit. The agent is somehow able to find a job opening for her in Mosul, Iraq, in a clothes factory, in the amount that she has been able to arrange. Despite being aware of the political climate of Iraq, Jyoti decides to go to work there. She befriends a kind gentleman named Rafeeq (Nishant Dahiya) at her workplace. Very soon, she finds herself in a war-torn land. She is determined to return to India but circumstances don't allow her. The next day, the factory is hijacked by the terror group and workers are held hostage. The story that follows, shows how Jyoti valiantly fights the terrorists in an unknown country where even survival is a battle.

What Works:

Akelli makes for an incredible survival story. It is a gritty thriller-drama that succeeds in give literal chills. It has the ability to keep viewers hooked and booked due to its compelling narrative and a strong focal point. Pranay Meshram's direction is pretty solid. The story is riveting and its raw treatment only makes it more spine-chilling. The cinematography and camera work is first rate. The couple of songs in the first half are good to listen and background music is used very effectively, to enhance the overall viewing experience.

What Doesn't:

Akelli often falls prey to convenient writing. There are numerous instances where Jyoti is able to salvage herself from what may seem like an impossible escape. Luckily for the film, the conviction mostly pays off. The dialogues are ordinary. There are instances in the film where the screenplay dips. Slight trimming could have made the film tighter and crisper.

Watch the Akelli trailer

Akelli Movie Star Performances

Nushrratt Bharuccha essayed her role of Jyoti with great diligence and honesty. She showed strength and vulnerability in equal measure. With every film, Nushrratt is becoming a more seasoned actress and it's only best if she chooses such strong and meaty parts going forward.

Nishant Dahiya as Rafeeq was simply adorable as Jyoti's work colleague in Mosul, Iraq. He gracefully let Nushrratt take the center stage.

Every other supporting actor in the film does a fine job.

Akelli Movie Final Verdict

Akelli is a well made survival thriller-drama which could have done with a little trimming. The film is spine-chilling, gut-wrenching and full of heart. It is made with utmost honesty and sincerity. Few scenes in the film may be disturbing to watch so please watch the film at your own discretion.