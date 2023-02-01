EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi rehearsed for 10 days for Selfiee's song Main Khiladi to match Akshay Kumar's level

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The trailer was launched recently at an event in Mumbai and it has truly impressed the audience. The trailer showcases issues between a superstar and his super fan. It also offered a glimpse of the song Main Khiladi. Emraan and Akshay will be seen grooving to the hit song. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Emraan rehearsed for 10 days to match steps with Khiladi Kumar.

A source revealed that Emraan left no stone unturned to ace the moves to match Akshay's energy level. The actor, who has managed to impress cinema lovers with his solid acting skills, worked immensely hard with the intention of performing with perfection to match up with Akki. The source also revealed that Emraan was involved in the prep for such an iconic number. He went all out as he got involved in the outfits too. The song is all set to release today and it will definitely be interesting to see Akshay and Emraan dancing to the cult song.

Main Khiladi song teaser

Ahead of the song release, the team dropped an electrifying promo of Main Khiladi. Akshay and Emraan are seen sporting shimmery outfits as they hit the dance floor. Along with the promo, Akshay wrote, "Munh se seeti aur haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar? Here’s a teaser of #MainKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb!! #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb." Have a look: