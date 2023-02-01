EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi rehearsed for 10 days for Selfiee's song Main Khiladi to match Akshay Kumar's level
Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar will be seen grooving to the hit song, Main Khiladi in their upcoming film Selfiee.
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The trailer was launched recently at an event in Mumbai and it has truly impressed the audience. The trailer showcases issues between a superstar and his super fan. It also offered a glimpse of the song Main Khiladi. Emraan and Akshay will be seen grooving to the hit song. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Emraan rehearsed for 10 days to match steps with Khiladi Kumar.
Emraan Hashmi goes all out to prep for the Main Khiladi song with Akshay Kumar
A source revealed that Emraan left no stone unturned to ace the moves to match Akshay's energy level. The actor, who has managed to impress cinema lovers with his solid acting skills, worked immensely hard with the intention of performing with perfection to match up with Akki. The source also revealed that Emraan was involved in the prep for such an iconic number. He went all out as he got involved in the outfits too. The song is all set to release today and it will definitely be interesting to see Akshay and Emraan dancing to the cult song.
Main Khiladi song teaser
Ahead of the song release, the team dropped an electrifying promo of Main Khiladi. Akshay and Emraan are seen sporting shimmery outfits as they hit the dance floor. Along with the promo, Akshay wrote, "Munh se seeti aur haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar? Here’s a teaser of #MainKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb!! #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb." Have a look:
Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is a remake of Prithviraj's film Driving License. The film, also starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is slated to release on February 24.
