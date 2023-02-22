Selfiee Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi film runtime, screen count, advance booking and day 1

Selfiee is a keenly awaited Akshay Kumar starrer directed by Raj Mehta, a director who has already seen great success with the actor previously, in an acclaimed comedy drama titled Good Newwz. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in important roles and is less than a couple of days away from its release, which is on the 24th of February. The story revolves around a star, his superfan and what leads to the superfan going up against the very star he was once a fan of. The film was recently certified U/A by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), with an approved runtime of 147 minutes (2 hours and 27 minutes) including the end credits. The feel good comedy drama has so far seen a good response to its trailer and songs, and it is expected that the film will be able to lure audiences back to the theatres.

The makers of Selfiee are targetting a controlled theatrical release in the vicinity of 2,000 screens. The release size is targetted across metro cities as the film has little to no resonance for the audiences in small centers. The film doesn't have any real competition this week and the week after too, and thus it will be enjoying a couple of open weeks at the box office. With the holdover releases not doing too well for themselves, Selfiee won't be facing issues with respect to the show allocation either.

Selfiee Opening Day Expectations

The limited advances for Selfiee opened on Tuesday and the full fledged advance bookings for the film have begun today, that is on Wednesday, less than two days from its release. There is not much data in terms of advances to show as it has been just hours before it opened. The makers made a conscious decision to open the advance bookings late so that there is good momentum from the advance bookings, that can be carry forwarded to its opening day, right through its eventual run. Based on the release size, hype and limited advance samples, the film is expected to open in the range of Rs 8 crores nett. The opening will be termed below par if it opens on expected lines, even considering the limited appeal of the subject matter. With the presence of a big movie star like Akshay Kumar and the combination of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, it needs to secure a double digit opening the very least.

What are your opening day expectations from Selfiee?