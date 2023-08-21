EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls working with Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM; reacts to viral airport video

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She paved the way into people's hearts through her acting prowess, simplicity, and her captivating smile. The actress carved a niche for herself with films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Ram Setu, and many more. Now, Nushrratt sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where she talked about many topics such as her upcoming film Akelli, the possibility of a sequel to the super hit film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, her upcoming projects, etc. Not only these but also the actress shared her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and spoke about working with him in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and reacted to the viral airport video of them.

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls working with Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM

Nushrratt Bharuccha made a special appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead female role. During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked to share her experience of working with Ranbir in the film.

Nushrratt said, "He is my favorite actor. I think from the moment I fell in love with films and from the moment he (Ranbir Kapoor) started coming in films he was one such actor that I had to watch on screen no matter what he did. I had to go watch what he was doing. So to do six days of shooting with him, three, or four scenes with him was a dream come true creatively."

She further added, "When you want to be an actor you're only looking at all of these examples of brilliant actors' performances, films, scenes and every actor has a wish, 'Kah main iske saath kaam kar saku,' toh mera hamesha se that has always been Ranbir and I got a chance to work with him. I think the reason everybody was very happy to see me there is because we enjoyed doing that so much. It was like a homecoming. So yeah, it was very nice."

Nushrratt Bharuccha reacts to her viral video with Ranbir Kapoor from airport

Earlier in July, Nushrratt and Ranbir were spotted coming out of Delhi airport and fans started speculating about a new collaboration and the airport video of them went viral. In the interview with us, the actress was asked about the viral video and Nishrratt said, "That was luck by chance. We just happened to be on the same flight. He was going to Kunal Rawal's show and I was going to another function in Delhi. I just ran into him on the flight." She also added that she would love to work on a film with Ranbir again.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt is set to feature in Akelli. The film revolves around a girl stuck in a war-torn land where she struggles to survive. It will be released on August 25.