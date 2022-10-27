Day 2 Box Office Trends: Ram Setu set to collect Rs 11 crore; 25 percent drop from opening day

After collecting around Rs 14.75 to 15.00 crore on the opening day, the Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu has seen an expected dip in collections on its second day. According to early trends, Ram Setu is looking to collect in the range of Rs 10.50 to Rs 11.30 crore, taking the two-day total collection in the vicinity of Rs 27 crore. These are rather underwhelming numbers for a festive release, and it’s going to be a wait-and-watch game till Monday. The drops and jumps through the next 4 days will decide where Ram Setu will head in the long run.

The three national chains are looking to clock around Rs 4.30 crore on their second day, as compared to Rs 6.50 crore on the opening day. Ram Setu was coming off a big holiday, and it’s a common norm to see a dip in business. While the drop in percent term is low, which gives the hope of a sustained trend in the coming days, the numbers are far from being at the level that was expected prior to the release. The first weekend of Ram Setu will be around Rs 35 crore, and this would be followed by the conventional Friday to Sunday weekend.