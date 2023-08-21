EXCLUSIVE: Is Nushrratt Bharuccha's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety getting a sequel soon? Actress reveals

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a Bollywood star who needs no introduction. With multiple successful hit films to her credit, she made her way to the top with her talent and hard work. But, when we think of her impressive line of work, we are often reminded of the 2018 Hindi-language romantic comedy film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Written and directed by Luv Ranjan, the blockbuster film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

The low-budget film was a massive success and managed to break multiple box-office records while making it to the 100-crore club in India. Since the movie created a huge impact, everyone’s curious to know if they would be lucky to watch the sequel of it.

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety sequel

The lead actress of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha, sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and revealed if we will be able to watch the funny trio recreate their magic on the big screen or not. On being asked if there are any talks around the sequel of the film, the vivacious actress said that it’s impossible to know what’s going on inside the head of director Luv Ranjan.

Nushrratt said, “If you’ve ever interacted with Luv sir, you will never know what’s going inside the head of his, it’s just not possible. So much so that when we were shooting for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, I didn’t know what I was shooting tomorrow. I didn’t know what scene I am doing tomorrow, where the film was going to go, and what we were going to do. That’s just how he works.” She added, “So, I have no idea if there is any conversation, discussion or even thought of that.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha would love to be a part of the SKTKS franchise

However, during the conversation, Nushrratt mentioned that she would love to be a part of the movie and hoped that the much-anticipated sequel happens. She divulged, “Whether I would hope that that happens, yes, for audiences, of course. I think it would be a superb sequel if it ever comes.”

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently busy promoting her next film Akeli. It’s an upcoming Hindi-language thriller drama directed by Pranay Meshram in his directorial debut. It is set to release on August 25, 2023.

