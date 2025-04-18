L2 Empuraan OTT: Did JioHotstar buy streaming rights of Mohanlal starrer for THIS whopping price? Here’s what we know

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. As the film gears up for streaming on April 24, 2025, it appears that the movie has been acquired by an OTT platform for Rs 70 crores.

According to a report by LiveMint, the film’s streaming rights have been bought by JioHotstar for a massive price. Reportedly, this deal marks the biggest-ever OTT acquisition for a Malayalam movie to date.

Additionally, it has been reported that the movie’s satellite rights have been purchased by the Malayalam TV channel Asianet for Rs 30 crores—making it a record-breaking deal as well. However, these reports remain speculative, with an official confirmation yet to be made.

Regarding the film, L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy. The story unfolds in the aftermath of Lucifer, with Kerala's political landscape facing a dire crisis.

After Jatin Ramdas becomes the Chief Minister of Kerala, he too succumbs to corruption like many politicians before him. In pursuit of greater power, he allies himself with a powerful political figure from the central government.

As the political system spirals into chaos, the people long for the return of Stephen Nedumpally. The film also delves into the origins of Zayeed Masood and his connection to the central plot. L2: Empuraan ends on a cliffhanger, teasing the upcoming sequel, L3.

The film stars Mohanlal reprising his iconic role as Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Abr’aam Khureshi. Supporting roles are played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, Andrea Tivadar, and many others.

Additionally, American actor Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal make cameo appearances. The movie is directed by Prithviraj, with the screenplay penned by Murali Gopy.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal is set to return to the big screen later this year with the movie Thudarum, scheduled for release on April 25, 2025. The film features Shobana as the female lead.

