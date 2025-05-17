10 Malayalam horror movies you can watch on OTT: Bramayugam, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Ezra and more

Malayalam cinema has always been known for its variety in genre and had begun its tryst with horror ever since the film Bhargavi Nilayam, which was released in the early 1960s.

If you’re a fan of horror films, be it with any subgenre like romance or comedy, you should definitely check out these Malayalam ventures on OTT.

10 Malayalam horror movies to watch on OTT

1. Bramayugam (2024)

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is a folklore-based period horror venture. The film features the tale of a Thevan, a travelling singer who escaped from Portuguese slave traders and wound up at an eerie mansion.

At the abode, under the care of its landlord Kodumon Potti, the Thevan is welcomed as a guest. However, he soon realizes he is trapped within the walls of the mansion with no escape and understands that Potti is also not who he is.

2. Nine (2019)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alok Krishna, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mamta Mohandas

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Nine is a sci-fi horror film that is written and directed by Jenuse Mohamed. The movie focuses on the story of Dr. Albert Lewis, a widowed scientist who ventures out into the Himalayas for astronomical research with his son and a few colleagues.

In a global-level crisis, a comet’s impending EM pulse is set to disable all modern devices for nine days. With Albert and his son sharing a distant relationship, things are set to go awry with a mysterious person coming into their lives for 9 days, questioning everything and everyone.

3. Romancham (2023)

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Abin Bino, Anantharaman Ajay

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Romancham follows the story of seven bachelors who stay together in a house in Bengaluru. Each being a character of their own wild personality, Jibin Madhavan, aka Jibi, holds a séance using an Ouija board to trick their friends. However, things take a turn when they actually come across a ghost, leading to several humorous moments.

The film is based on real-life experiences that occurred to director Jithu Madhavan, on whom the main protagonist is based.

4. Manichitrathazhu (1993)

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Vinaya Prasad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, YouTube

An ever-iconic movie in Malayalam horror cinema culture would be the Mohanlal-starring Manichitrathazhu. The Fazil directorial film is a psychological horror thriller that is inspired by a true tragedy that occurred in the Alummoottil tharavad, where the inheritor and his domestic worker girl were murdered, giving rise to several local legends.

The film focuses on how a newlywed couple travels to the husband’s ancestral home, which is said to be haunted by the ghost of a dancer killed by his ancestor.

5. Adi Kapyare Kootamani (2015)

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, Aju Varghese, Mukesh, Neeraj Madhav

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Adi Kapyare Kootamani is a comedy horror movie taking place inside a men’s hostel. After Bhanu Prasad, a young guy helps a girl to enter the hostel without anyone finding out, the film mostly depends on how he manages to get her out with his friends’ help. Using the guise of a ghost, the gang weaves a story with some truth coming their way.

6. Anandabhadram (2005)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Mani, Biju Menon

Where to watch: JioHotstar, ZEE5

Anandabhadram is a folklore dark fantasy horror movie based on a novel of the same name. The film, directed by Santosh Sivan, features the tale of Anandan, a young man from America who returns to his mother’s ancestral village to light a lamp at a sacred temple draped in dark mystery.

However, a powerful wizard from the place stands against the lightning and any sacred activities being conducted in order to get his hands on a Nagamanikyam.

7. Winter (2009)

Cast: Jayaram, Bhavana, Manoj K Jayan, TG Ravi

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The movie Winter, starring Jayaram in the lead role, is an underrated slasher horror venture from Malayalam cinema that promises eerie and thrilling moments. Escaping from the fast-paced life in a city, a doctor, along with his family, visits an old bungalow where many sinister events unfold.

8. In Ghost House Inn (2010)

Cast: Mukesh, Siddique, Jagadish, Ashokan

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The 3rd installment in a comedy film franchise called In Harihar Nagar, the movie takes a genre shift to become a horror-comedy focusing on an infamous bungalow. With four friends reuniting to showcase the place is not to be feared, the movie takes us on a spree of laugh-out-loud moments.

9. Bhoothakalam (2022)

Cast: Shane Nigam, Revathi, Saiju Kurup, James Eliya

Where to watch: SonyLIV, ManoramaMAX

Bhoothakalam is a psychological horror film that tells the tale of a single mother and her son who experience mysterious events after a family member’s death.

10. Ezra (2017)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Priya Anand, Sujith Shankar

Where to watch: JioHotstar/YouTube

Ezra, inspired by the Hollywood movie The Possession, follows the life of Ranjan, a nuclear waste management specialist who shifts from Mumbai to Kochi with his wife. After seeking their solace in a new home, horrific events unfold that are tied to a mysterious box.

