Narivetta 1st single OUT: Tovino Thomas is truly and madly in love like never before in melodious track Minnalvala

Tovino Thomas is set to reprise his role as a police officer in his upcoming film Narivetta. In anticipation of the release, the creators have released the first single from the movie, called Minnalvala.

Sharing the song on social media, the actor himself penned, “One spark is all it takes. Witness love like never before in ‘Minnalvala’, the first romantic single from Narivetta.”

Check out the song here:

The song Minnalvala is composed by Jakes Bejoy with singers Sid Sriram and Sithara Krishnakumar crooning the vocals. The melodious track has lyrics penned by legendary poet and musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.

Narivetta is expected to be a drama thriller which is helmed by Anuraj Manohar. The film with Tovino Thomas in the lead role features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil actor-filmmaker Cheran as key characters.

The upcoming cinematic venture is written by Abin Joseph is slated to release in theaters on May 16, 2025. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also has an ensemble of Aarya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar as supporting characters.

Coming to Tovino Thomas’ work front, the actor was last seen reprising his role as Jatin Ramdas in the Mohanlal starrer blockbuster L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial featured the actor continuing his role, playing the Chief Minister of Kerala.

The second installment in the planned trilogy focused on the aftermath of Kerala after the events of the first flick, Lucifer, which was released in 2019. Moreover, the movie also took a look at the origins of Prithviraj’s character Zayeed Masood.

Aside from them, the film featured Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Andrea Tivadar, Game of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, the film also had actors like Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal in cameo appearances.

The film franchise is slated to continue its tale with a 3rd installment after L2 ended on a cliffhanger.

Moving ahead, Tovino Thomas is filming for the movie Palli Chattambi with Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Antony.

