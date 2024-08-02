Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee and Shantanu led romantic-thriller is a good way to test a person's mental endurance

Plot:

The story of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha runs parallelly in two different timelines; one in 2001 and one in present day that is 2024. Krishna (younger version played by Shantanu Maheshwari, older version played by Ajay Devgn), who had been jailed for the alleged murder of 2 civilians is all set to be released from jail after 22½ years. He is afraid to step out, since he doesn't know whether he wants to see his old love Vasudha (younger version played by Saiee Manjrekar, older version played by Tabu) outside the jail on the day of his release or not.

Gradually, we understand the kind of relation Krishna and Vasudha shared and how they ended up being the lovers who were circumstantially torn apart. Watch Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha to know what went behind the arrest of Krishna and how Vasudha spent her life waiting for Krishna.

What Works for Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has one of the best songs this year. Songs like Tuu and Ae Dil Zara are beautiful and soulful. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar make a very cute couple. That's pretty much all that's good about the movie.

What Doesn't Work for Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a dragged mess which will certainly test your patience. It is an editing horror. There's nothing that's redeeming about the film apart from the songs and the youthful chemistry of Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The story is bland and the screenplay is lethargic. The climax neither disappoints nor surprises because you just don't realise when it comes and when the movie ends.

The quality of the film is bad and at various junctures, you question whether it is a film of an A-lister or not. The background music again is of very poor quality. It is shabbily added to the film and feels totally out of place. A starcast of Ajay Devgn and Tabu deserved not just a better film than this but something diametrically different from the film that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has shaped up to be.

Watch the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer

Performances in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Ajay Devgn as Krishna delivers a good performance. However, the film is so bland that acting can do nothing to save it. Same goes for Tabu, who although is dependable as an actress, can't overpower this lethargic story.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar do well and their portions are relatively more engaging.

Jimmy Shergill is alright but has no scope to shine.

Performances of other supporting actors range from ordinary to bad.

Final Verdict of Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is an irredeemable film. The line from the film - 'Dushman The Hi Hum Apne, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha' (We were our own enemies, others didn't have the guts) is totally apt for the ones who voluntarily agreed to go ahead with the film's subject matter.

You can watch Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha at a theatre near you, now.

