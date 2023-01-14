EXCLUSIVE: Saiee Manjrekar joins Ajay Devgn & Jimmy Shergill in Neeraj Pandey’s next

Ajay Devgn is riding on a high with the success of Drishyam 2. Ajay emerged the top actor of 2022 with his 3 films clocking over 300 crore business, and was also the top star of 2022 with the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Devgn is presently busy with the post production of his directorial, Bholaa, which is gearing up for a March 2023 opening. However, by end of January, he is expected to commence shooting for the much-awaited Neeraj Pandey film. According to sources close to the development, the film is a one of its kind romantic thrillers, set in two different eras.

We previously reported that the film will feature Jimmy Shergill in a key role alongside Ajay Devgn. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the latest addition to this romantic thriller is Saiee Majrekar. “Saiee Manjrekar has come on board to play the female lead of this yet untitled romantic thriller. Neeraj Pandey and his team have been auditioning multiple talents for the particular role over the last few months. Their auditioned included debutants and also some already in the industry. It’s after a round of prolonged process that they got Saiee on board to play the female lead,” revealed a source close to the development.

The details of Saiee’s character have been kept under wraps for now. The talks are on with another young actor to come on board the film and the details on the same will be out soon. “The shoot begins by end of month in Lucknow followed by another schedule in Mumbai before calling it a wrap. It’s a proper romantic thriller, which will be shot over a period of 50 days. The film has been announced as June 2023 release, but it has now been delayed to the second half of the year. A new date will be announced once the shoot is wrapped up,” the source added.

A unique avatar for Ajay Devgn

The film marks the first-time collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey. The duo was earlier slated to team up on the period drama, Chankya, however, that has been put on hold for the time being. “It features Ajay in a unique avatar, and Neeraj plans to surprise the audience with the track that this film follows,” source concluded.

Apart from the aforementioned Neeraj Pandey film, Ajay Devgn is discussing a couple of subjects with Kumar Mangat, one of which will go on floors in second half 2023. There is also a Raid sequel in the pipeline, which is at present in the scripting stage. The actor is committed to starting Singham 3 from the month of April next year and it’s going to be a long multi-location schedule for Devgn with director Rohit Shetty. As things stand today, Singham 3 is expected to be a 2024 release.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty had opened up about his plans for Singham Again. He had said, “We are very excited for Singham Again because the script has turned out really well. It is larger than life. We took it to a different level in Sooryavanshi and this is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi. The kind of scripting that has happened and the kind of story it is… it’s something. Like when I narrated it to Ranveer, he had goosebumps. The story gives you a high. I get excited about a film very rarely and Singham Again is that one script after so many years which I am excited to start the film.” Singham Again takes forward the Rohit Shetty cop universe, which also features Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi.

Ajay’s next few films include Bholaa and Maidaan. Jimmy Shergill on the other hand has previously worked with Neeraj Pandey on A Wednesday and Special 26. After calling it a wrap on the Ajay Devgn starrer, Neeraj will move on to the second season of Speical Ops from the month of June, which will gear up for a premiere on Disney+Hotstar by the end of this year. He also has multiple films in the production stage. Saiee made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 and was last seen in the Adivi Sesh fronted Major. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.