Advertisement
Congrats, My Ex! movie poster

Congrats, My Ex!

Thai

Comedy
Romance

16 Nov 2023

User Rating

3.0/5

Rate this Movie

User Rating

3.0/5

Rate this Movie

Congrats, My Ex Review: One for Bright Vachirawit-Bella Campen’s fans, film gives desi twist on Thai lovestory

Bella Ranee Campen, Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, Mahir Pandhi and Anahita Bhooshan come together in Congrats, My Ex! for a chaotic, messy wedding blast. Read our review here.

by Ayushi Agrawal

Published on Nov 16, 2023   |  02:31 PM IST  |  656
News Comment Share
Congrats, My Ex!: courtesy of Prime Video

Congrats, My Ex!: courtesy of Prime Video

Name: Congrats, My Ex!

Cast: Ranee Campen,Vachirawit Chivaaree

Rating: 2.5

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Congrats, My Ex! Plot

Risa (Bella Ranee Campen) is a wedding planner who is almost out of business. Just when she thinks everything is going downhill, an opportunity knocks at her door in the form of an Indian wedding. The twist? The marriage is of her ex, Arun (Mahir Pandhi) who she’s not over, with his fiancee Monica (Anahita Bhooshan). Adding to the madness is when she has to seek help from her other ex, Tim (Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree), whom she ghosted in the past. The unusual but mildly intriguing plot thickens as things turn sour for the leads in Congrats, My Ex!.

Watch Congrats, My Ex! Trailer

The Goods

Bella Campen in a lehenga and Bright Vachirawit in a sherwani. You have to give it to them, the visual stars aligned for the pairing that looked immaculate on screen. The styling for Risa was fabulous, despite making it difficult for us to believe that her company was on the verge of bankruptcy, but that’s the charm of the movie business. Bright on the other hand, was disheveled for the most part, fitting his role as a Jack of all trades, but as soon as he donned an Indian fit, it was a complete 180 for the star. Throwing their charm around, and leaving little time for the others to be noticed, the Thai actors keep it chum for the better part of the film. Our favorite bit has to be the dance towards the end of the movie where just for a moment you forget the tangled relationships and can enjoy the simple steps as well as heart-fluttering moments between Risa and Tim.

The Bads

Even as Bella Campen, Bright Vachirawit, Mahir Pandhi, and Anahita Bhooshan do their best to make this Indian-Thai wedding entertainer into a masala-filled marvel, the push unfortunately does not work. The teasing and the occasional comic relief do little to ease the looming pressure of the dysfunctional screenplay. Towards the end as a horse riding scene appears you almost expect tenu leke mai jawanga to play in the background, but alas, the Bollywood moment is short-lived.

Acting performances in Congrats, My Ex!

Bella Campen looks top-tier throughout the film with a little heavy use of expressions going a long way for her. On the other hand, her dynamic with her team is funny, making you crack a smile now and then. Bright Vachirawit sticks to his strong suits, breaking into a notorious character and making the film float in his presence. Although it would have been great to see him speak more than a select few words as his counterparts went into intricate dialogues, he ended off with a very filmy scene for the win.

Mahir Pandhi and Anahita Bhooshan try hard to make their characters comical and at times even pitiful but it does not work out for them and they often become stagnant placements in the flow of the story.

Final Review of Congrats, My Ex!

Falling short of fusion magic, Congrats, My Ex! sticks to being made for the fans of the actors rather than appealing to a bigger audience. The Bollywood-style dancing and the grand setting of Indian weddings only take the movie so far as you begin to see the cracks around it. Keeping moral understandings aside, it becomes almost impossible to ignore the turn of events and how it would not make sense in the real world. 

A well-intended attempt, Congrats, My Ex! is not for the masses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ayushi Agrawal
After completing her engineering, Ayushi followed her passion for journalism and has been a professional writer for over 4 years now. She is a K-... Read more

Credits: Prime Video

Extend your reading on the same topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Jawan

Jawan

Action,Thriller

Released on: 07 Sep 2023

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,145.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's

Horror

Released on: 27 Oct 2023

Collection: Rupees Sign 2,128.50 cr.

Yellow Strip
Suzume

Suzume

Fantasy,Adventure

Released on: 11 Nov 2023

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,445.56 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

A Family Affair 2023 movie

A Family Affair

Comedy • Romance

Release date: 17 Nov 2023

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan 2023 movie Video Icon

Khichdi 2: Mission Paa...

Comedy

Release date: 17 Nov 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 2023 movie Video Icon

The Hunger Games: The ...

Action • Drama

Release date: 17 Nov 2023

Farrey 2023 movie Video Icon

Farrey

Thriller

Release date: 24 Nov 2023

Dhruva Natchathiram 2023 movie Video Icon

Dhruva Natchathiram

Action • Mystery

Release date: 24 Nov 2023

Main Atal Hoon 2023 movie

Main Atal Hoon

Drama • Biography

Release date: 01 Dec 2023

Sam Bahadur 2023 movie Video Icon

Sam Bahadur

Biography

Release date: 01 Dec 2023

Animal 2023 movie Video Icon

Animal

Action • Crime

Release date: 01 Dec 2023

Pippa 2023 movie Video Icon

Pippa

Action • Drama

Release date: 02 Dec 2023

The Archies 2023 movie Video Icon

The Archies

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 07 Dec 2023

latest movies

Congrats, My Ex! 2023 movie Video Icon

Congrats, My Ex!

Comedy • Romance

Apurva 2023 movie Video Icon

Apurva

Crime • Drama

3.5

Jigarthanda DoubleX 2023 movie Video Icon

Jigarthanda DoubleX

Action • Comedy

4

Tiger 3 2023 movie Video Icon

Tiger 3

Action • Crime

3.5

Suzume 2023 movie Video Icon

Suzume

Fantasy • Adventure

Japan 2023 movie Video Icon

Japan

Action • Drama

2.5

The Killer 2023 movie Video Icon

The Killer

Action • Crime

The Marvels 2023 movie Video Icon

The Marvels

Action • Fantasy

3

UT 69 2023 movie Video Icon

UT 69

Biography

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video 2023 movie Video Icon

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral...

Drama • Thriller

3

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close