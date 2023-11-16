Congrats, My Ex Review: One for Bright Vachirawit-Bella Campen’s fans, film gives desi twist on Thai lovestory

Congrats, My Ex! Plot

Risa (Bella Ranee Campen) is a wedding planner who is almost out of business. Just when she thinks everything is going downhill, an opportunity knocks at her door in the form of an Indian wedding. The twist? The marriage is of her ex, Arun (Mahir Pandhi) who she’s not over, with his fiancee Monica (Anahita Bhooshan). Adding to the madness is when she has to seek help from her other ex, Tim (Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree), whom she ghosted in the past. The unusual but mildly intriguing plot thickens as things turn sour for the leads in Congrats, My Ex!.

Watch Congrats, My Ex! Trailer

The Goods

Bella Campen in a lehenga and Bright Vachirawit in a sherwani. You have to give it to them, the visual stars aligned for the pairing that looked immaculate on screen. The styling for Risa was fabulous, despite making it difficult for us to believe that her company was on the verge of bankruptcy, but that’s the charm of the movie business. Bright on the other hand, was disheveled for the most part, fitting his role as a Jack of all trades, but as soon as he donned an Indian fit, it was a complete 180 for the star. Throwing their charm around, and leaving little time for the others to be noticed, the Thai actors keep it chum for the better part of the film. Our favorite bit has to be the dance towards the end of the movie where just for a moment you forget the tangled relationships and can enjoy the simple steps as well as heart-fluttering moments between Risa and Tim.

The Bads

Even as Bella Campen, Bright Vachirawit, Mahir Pandhi, and Anahita Bhooshan do their best to make this Indian-Thai wedding entertainer into a masala-filled marvel, the push unfortunately does not work. The teasing and the occasional comic relief do little to ease the looming pressure of the dysfunctional screenplay. Towards the end as a horse riding scene appears you almost expect tenu leke mai jawanga to play in the background, but alas, the Bollywood moment is short-lived.

Acting performances in Congrats, My Ex!

Bella Campen looks top-tier throughout the film with a little heavy use of expressions going a long way for her. On the other hand, her dynamic with her team is funny, making you crack a smile now and then. Bright Vachirawit sticks to his strong suits, breaking into a notorious character and making the film float in his presence. Although it would have been great to see him speak more than a select few words as his counterparts went into intricate dialogues, he ended off with a very filmy scene for the win.

Mahir Pandhi and Anahita Bhooshan try hard to make their characters comical and at times even pitiful but it does not work out for them and they often become stagnant placements in the flow of the story.

Final Review of Congrats, My Ex!

Falling short of fusion magic, Congrats, My Ex! sticks to being made for the fans of the actors rather than appealing to a bigger audience. The Bollywood-style dancing and the grand setting of Indian weddings only take the movie so far as you begin to see the cracks around it. Keeping moral understandings aside, it becomes almost impossible to ignore the turn of events and how it would not make sense in the real world.

A well-intended attempt, Congrats, My Ex! is not for the masses.