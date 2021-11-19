Dhamaka Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan attempts to drive through a thriller with ‘plot’ holes

Dhamaka

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Ram Madhvani

Rating: 2.5/5



Thrillers is a genre of film that one relishes if it is well-crafted, regardless of the size of the screen. Dhamaka, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash, takes a dig at news channels who are about the ‘business of news’ rather than journalism and ethics.

A cynical, frustrated and egoistic, Arjun Pathak (Kartik Aaryan) is an ex-prime time news channel show anchor who has been ‘demoted’ to a Radio Jockey of a media company due to ‘ethical’ and ‘behavioural’ issues by the management. His personal life too is undergoing through a difficult terrain since his wife Soumya Mehra Pathak (Mrunal Thakur) has filed for divorce on mutual consent. Soumya is working with the same organization as Arjun – TRTV – as a senior correspondent, and is known to be a journalist who follows the principles of journalism in her work.



One day, Arjun gets an alarming call on his radio show where a person threatens to blow off Mumbai’s Sea Link in ten minutes. Arjun brushes it off as a hoax call, in a momentary lapse of judgment, he prods the caller to go ahead and prove it. Arjun’s life takes a dramatic turn as the caller blows off the first bomb planted on the Sea Link.

Taking it as a chance for making a career comeback, Arjun decides against informing the police of the caller and negotiates a deal with the channel head, Ankita Malaskar (Amruta Subhash) to give his prime-time slot back in exchange for this exclusive story. Tempted of the opportunity to rake the ratings of the channel, she agrees.

A positive of the film is the acting of the leads. Kudos to Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash for playing their character well. It’s encouraging to see Kartik stepping out of his comfort zone of being a romantic hero. His character forever lives in the quandary between ethics, success and limelight. He depicts the hypocrisy of Arjun Pathak, when he transitions through his key phrase: Jo kahunga Sach Kahunga (Whatever I say, will be the truth).

Ankita Subhash gets into the skin of the vicious and manipulating head of a channel who reminding her employees: We are not doing journalism. We are in the business of news! Mrunal Thakur (who has been credited in rolls as special appearance!) pays her due in the screen-time – which doesn’t appear too little to be dismissed. She holds a grip on her character of a righteous and ethical journalist.



Director Ram Madhvani, who has also co-written the script with Puneet Sharma, portrays what’s wrong with the media business. However, in the attempt there are serious plot holes which are left unaddressed. How does the terrorist get access to the Sea Link and other locations? The writers also seem to be confused with the types of explosives despite the antagonist being a chemical explosive expert. As a thriller, the film scores on the storyline but the grip loosens as it proceeds. The story plot will make the audience draw comparison with A Wednesday. It’s a steep challenge to beat.

In brevity, the film is suited for those who love the thriller genre without questioning the ‘plot’ holes.







