Dr. Arora Ep 1, 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali and Kumud Mishra’s show is brave & earnest but falls short of execution

Dr. Arora: Gupt Rog Visheshagya

Cast: Kumud Mishra, Vidya Malavade, Raj Arjun, Vivek Mushran, Sandeepa Dhar, Pitobash, Himani Shivpuri

Directors: Sajid Ali, Archil Kumar

Creator: Imtiaz Ali

Streaming platform: SonyLiv

Let’s start by saying this: few shows and films in India have attempted to portray what Dr. Arora: Gupt Rog Visheshagya has: the life and times of a sexologist. Yes, you read that right! Almost all things surrounding sex are hush-hush topics in India. And so, there is absolutely no surprise that talking about health problems related to sex will definitely be considered taboo. Imtiaz Ali’s brand-new show Dr. Arora on SonlyLiv addresses this very issue.

Dr. Vishesh Arora (Kumud Mishra) is a travelling sexologist who runs his clinics in three cities: Morena, Jhansi, and Sawai Madhopur. Both men and women patients come to him with sexual-health related woes that they find utterly embarrassing to admit to. However, through Dr. Arora’s kind, empathetic, yet no-nonsense attitude, helps them as well as the viewers to humanise these.

One of his patients is Devendar Thakur (Gaurav Parajuli), a stylish macho hunk, whose self-esteem is shattered once he realizes he suffers from erectile dysfunction. His fear turns into anger, which then transforms to hope, optimism, and prayers, after he meets Dr. Arora and begins treatment. Similarly, there’s someone who suffers from premature ejaculation, while another teenager goes through a phase called Nightfall.

ALSO READ: Dr. Arora: Kumud Mishra opens up on how he prepared to play a sexologist in the web show

No matter what the disease is, one thing is constant: the misplaced guilt and shame attached to it. Sexual health conditions are just like any other health conditions: they require professional guidance and should be treated with care. But, in a country where people do not look eye-to-eye while buying a condom from a pharmacist, open discussions surrounding these topics do look far-fetched. While the audience might know some of the health conditions mentioned in the show, they might not have any idea about others. And what better way to spread information, empathy, and awareness than through entertainment.

Kumud Mishra in and as Dr Arora is a much-needed reminder about how eye-pleasing, and comforting the actor looks on screen. He gels well into his character, and start rooting for and respecting him for his likeable nature. It would be fun to watch how his character connects with and grows with the others in the upcoming episodes in the 8-part series directed by Sajid Ali and Archil Kumar.

While the intentions of the show are earnest and honest, the show does lack on execution. The screenplay fails to engage viewers as it rapidly shuffles from one location to another, leaving one confused.

Dr. Arora: Gupt Rog Visheshagya trailer below:

Dr. Arora is streaming on an OTT platform from the 22nd of July.

ALSO READ: Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. Ep 1 Review: Amruta Subhash and Anjana Sukhani’s drama is heartfelt and authentic