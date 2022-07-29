Ek Villain Returns Review: No chills & thrills in John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria film

Name: Ek Villain Returns

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria

Release: Theatres

Rating: 2 / 5

It’s easier to keep the audience interested when you start with a bang, and director Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns’ opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. However, it fails to attain consistency in the ‘staying interested’ aspect. Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor starrer revolves around an investigation looking into the murder of those women, who have been killed for being in unrequited love stories. All is well until now. However, the real problem begins when you start seeking more than just that from this crime-thriller, and that is exactly where the film suffers.

Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t have much to offer in terms of thrills and chills that one would expect from a project like this. Ek Villain Returns is expected to be on the edge of the seat experience, but this one doesn’t give you that escapade. The filmmaker takes almost the entire first half to establish the characters, the back stories, and their contrast, resulting in expectations for the second half to speed up. However, the latter part of the film lacks pace and high points too. Story and screenplay writers Mohit Suri and Aseem Arora should have focused on that while working on the script.

Certain dialogues penned by Aseem Arora describe the characters to the T, but beyond that most of them are easily forgettable. In terms of cinematography, Vikas Sivaraman’s lens has nothing new to offer, while action choreographed by Aejaz Gulab is also not unique. Some of them seemed to be forcefully choreographed in a larger-than-life style, just because it was to feature John Abraham. But it wasn’t in alignment with the most basic features of his character. In terms of violent scenes, the makers have taken too many creative liberties, which takes the film far away from reality.

Background music by Raju Singh has a fluctuating graph, while overall music composed by Ankit Tiwari, Tanishk Bagchi and Kaushik-Guddu doesn’t stay with you after exiting the cinema hall.

In terms of performances, Arjun Kapoor shines in his spoilt-brat-of-a-rich dad character, while Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria live up to their parts too. However, John Abraham could have done much more with his layered character. JD Chakravarthy’s role has an interesting growth, but Shaad Randhawa’s character as a cop seemed confused and remained like that consistently throughout. Ek Villain Returns has an exciting cameo, which for me was the only highlight of the film.

On the face of it, Ek Villain Returns was a promising entertainer, but it is the overall story that proves to be a bummer. The film deserves a star-and-a-half, but I would add another half to it for Arjun’s performance.

