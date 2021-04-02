Flight Movie Review: Mohit Chadda’s survival thriller can be boarded just once and at your own risk

Mohit Chaddha starrer Flight has hit the theatres and if you are planning to watch the movie, here’s a review of this survival drama

Movie Name: Flight

Flight Cast: Mohit Chadda, Zakir Hussain, Pawan Malhotra

Flight Director: Suraj Joshi

We have seen several movies based on flights and aircrafts in Bollywood and each one of it has managed to give us goosebumps. And now debutant director Suraj Joshi has come up with his thriller drama Flight starring Mohit Chaddha in the lead which has hit the theatres today. The movie has come at a time when theatres have just opened and big filmmakers have been their eyes on the silver screen. Amid this, Mohit Chadda’s survival drama has been grabbing eyeballs with its intriguing trailer which did leave the fans wanting for more.

But as they say, not all that glitter is gold. While the Flight trailer had left an impressive mark, the movie appears to be a little disappointing. To begin with, Flight happens to be a story of a multi-millionaire (played by Mohit Chadda) who owns an aviation company that is dealing with an image crisis after one of its flights crashed due to cheap, low-quality aviation parts. And while Ranveer is set to take the responsibility and expose this aviation scam, some of his stakeholders aren’t in a mood to take up the losses and plan a nasty trap for Ranveer which leaves him trapped in a non-stop locomotive speeding flight that is inching towards its doom.

The plot sounds quite familiar, isn’t it? Well, if you are a Bollywood buff, Flight will remind you of Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna’s The Burning Train or Keanu Reeves Speed as well. However, instead of a train/bus filled with passengers, this time is just one man who is shown to be a one-man army who is set to escape this doomed flight by hook or crook. Being the leading man Ranveer has been shown as a man with swag and irresistible charm. He can flirt with girls, fight the goons and is a man of principles and Mohit did a decent job doing so. But the disappointment comes in when he tries to mimic megastar Amitabh Bachchan and in not so required situations and loses his originality.

Although Flight did have its share of intriguing twists and turns which will keep you on the edge of your seat, this survival drama comes with an insipid storyline, poor dialogues and bad comic timings. On the other hand, the supporting cast of senior actors Zakir Hussain and Pawan Malhotra, who plays the role of Khanna uncle and Balraj akka Dadda, did a decent job with their respective characters and added on to the suspense element, but the stodgy script left their efforts in vain.

If this wasn’t all. This Flight had a terrible landing as well which will leave you confused and at a cliff-hanging situation along with a thought that this ‘flight’ shouldn’t have hit the runway in the first place.

Credits :Pinkvilla

