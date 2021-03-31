Box Office Prediction: Small Films with Big Dreams, Koi Jaane Na and Flight take charge on Good Friday

Here's how we think Koi Jaane Na and Flight will fare at the box-office in it's opening weekend. Detailed analysis

The Good Friday weekend will see the release of two small films, the Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur fronted Koi Jaane Na, and the Mohit Chadda starrer, Flight. While the two films are devoid of any face values, the hope lies on the word of mouth to get some sort of traction at the box-office, in challenging times like this. Both the films are looking to release in around 600 to 700 screens across the country, but as we know, it’s not the number of screens, but the show count that matters the most.

Pandemic or no pandemic, neither of Koi Jaane Na or Flight were expected to take a start at the box-office, as they were always dependent on the audience word of mouth to get the things rolling. However, since the cinema consumption pattern has changed over the last few years, the opening would be even lower than what it would have been in the non-pandemic world. Koi Jaane Na got some sort of conversation among the audience due to the presence of Aamir Khan in the promotional campaign and that also led to coverage in national media, which otherwise might not have been possible.

No competition at the box-office is a plus for Koi Jaane Na and Flight as that has enabled them to get a respectable release across the country, but it’s now all dependent on the word of mouth. --

Flight on the other hand is low on buzz due to no star value, however, the trade has been supporting the film solely because of the stand taken by the makers to bring a small film like this in the cinema halls. The biz of both the films might see minimal benefit due to the lack of options for audience on a good Friday Holiday, however, the Hollywood biggie, Godzilla vs Kong will continue to be the first choice. No competition at the box-office is a plus for the films as that has enabled them to get a respectable release across the country, but it’s now all dependent on the word of mouth.

The last week’s release, Saina, which was a biopic on a national icon with a known face like Parineeti Chopra, opened at Rs 20 lakh, so the best-case scenario for day one of both these films combined would be in the range of Rs 10 to 12 lakh. Both Koi Jaane Na and Flight have been a dream project for the makers, being conceptualized for over five years. And well, it’s now all set to unveil in front of the audience this week.

Koi Jaane Na: Rs 5 to 7 Lakh

Flight: Rs 4 to 6 lakh

