7 best Fardeen Khan movies: Heyy Babyy and other films of Heeramandi star

Born to the late veteran actor Firoz Khan, Fardeen Khan marked his debut with Prem Aggan in 1998. Two years later, Fardeen appeared in the 2000 film, Jungle, co-starring Urmila Matondkar. This list of seven best Fardeen Khan movies includes No Entry, Heyy Babyy, All the Best, and more.

He played a wide range of roles in his career covering different genres like comedy, thriller, drama, and more.

7 Fardeen Khan movies to watch that prove his versatility

1. No Entry

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2005

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Where to watch: YouTube

Starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan in the leading roles, No Entry was released in 2005. The story revolves around the lives of three friends, Kishan, Prem, and Shekhar.

Anil plays the role of faithful husband Kishan who is married to Pooja, a suspicious wife, played by Lara Dutta. Salman Khan as Prem sets up Bipasha Basu’s character, Bobby with Kishan leading to hilarious turns of events.

Fardeen was cast as Shekhar, an employee of Kishan who gets caught in a web of lies with Kishan. His character was one of the highlights of the movie.

2. Heyy Babyy

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2007

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Sajid Khan, Heyy Babyy follows the story of three carefree bachelors, Arush, Tanmay, and Al living in Sydney, Australia. While Akshay Kumar played the role of Arush, Riteish Deshmukh was cast as Tanmay, and Fardeen Khan’s character was named Al.

Their life turns upside down when someone leaves a baby on their doorstep suggesting that one of them is her father. With time, they get attached to the baby and name her Angel. Later, the film suggests that Arush is the baby's father and it belongs to his former love interest, Isha, played by Vidya Balan.

Fardeen as botany professor Parimal Tripathi in the second half of the movie is a treat to watch. His acting was quite great, especially in Parimal’s role.

3. Fida

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Release year: 2004

Genre: Romance/Thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fida starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The 2004 romantic- thriller features Shahid as a young man named Jai, who falls head over heels in love with Neha, played by Kareena.

Jai becomes a part of hackers involved in internal theft so that Neha can repay the amount to Babu Anna’s underworld. Jai tries to steal the money of Vikram, a rich businessman, played by Fardeen Khan. However, he gets caught by Vikram.

The twist comes when Jai finds Vikram and Neha in the shower and learns that they conspired against him to steal the money.

4. All the Best- Fun Begins

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjay Dutt

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Release year: 2009

Genre: Comedy/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Rohit Shetty, All the best features Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Bipasha Basu, and Mughda Godse.

Ajay and Fardeen played the roles of two friends, Prem and Veer, respectively. Veer is a struggling artist who lives in Goa. To get extra pocket money from his rich stepbrother, Dharam Kapoor, played by Sanjay, Veer lies to him about his marriage.

Things turn more hilarious when Dharam visits Veer in Goa to catch up with him and gets caught in a web of mistaken identities and lies.

5. Jungle

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2000

Genre: Action/Romance

Where to watch: YouTube

Jungle starred Urmila Matondkar and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. The plot follows the story of bandits kidnapping a group of tourists during a jungle safari. Urmila as Anu including her family is also a part of the hostages.

Fardeen plays the role of Siddhu, Anu’s love interest, who navigates through the jungle to save her from the bandits.

6. Dev

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2004

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dev delves into the friendship between Dev Pratap Singh, a dedicated police officer, and Tejinder Khosla, a politically inclined colleague.

Their friendship is put to the test when they end up on different sides of a religious conflict that puts the city in danger.

While Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Dev Pratap, Fardeen was cast as Tejinder. Kareena Kapoor portrayed the role of Aalyn, a young woman who is trapped in rising violence.

7. Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Cast: Fardeen Khan, Koena Mitra, Feroze Khan

IMDB Rating: 5.7

Release year: 2005

Genre: Thriller/Comedy

Where to watch: Disney plus Hotstar

The story focuses on Fardeen Khan’s character Arjun Verma and his close friend Rohit Kapoor, played by Ronit Roy, who earns money by tricking people.

In one of their schemes, they accidentally deceive the accountant of a dangerous gangster named Sikander (played by Gulshan Grover), which results in serious outcomes.

Koena Mitra was cast as Natasha Kapoor, a psychiatrist who ended up becoming a part of their group.

Fardeen Khan recently made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Fardeen had been on a 14-year-long acting break since 2010. His last film before his recent big return was Dulha Mil Gaya.