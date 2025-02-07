The Mehta Boys Review: Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary starrer, though sincere, doesn't really come together due to a meandering 2nd half

Plot

The Mehta Boys is centered around Amay Mehta (Avinash Tiwary), a Mumbai-based architect navigating both his career and personal life with the added complication of his strained relationship with his father, Shiv (Boman Irani). Shiv was once a typewriting teacher and is now a cricket coach for the children in his locality. After losing his mother, Amay visits Shiv at the insistence of his sister (Puja Sarup), just before Shiv's planned departure to the US. Their relationship is characterized by a lack of understanding and frequent disagreements.

Amay, who is always focused on work, intends to keep his visit brief and that's how it ends up to be. Due to Shiv's unfortunate 48 hour flight delay to US from Mumbai, Amay unwillingly hosts his father in his poorly maintained apartment. The forced proximity of Amay with his father becomes the crux of the story. Do the two grow closer to one other or do they further rift apart? Watch the movie to find out.

What Works for The Mehta Boys

The Mehta Boys' greatest asset is its simplicity and sincerity. In an era where cinema often leans towards spectacle, The Mehta Boys stands out for its quiet and reflective narrative style that delves deep into human emotions and familial bonds. The movie does not overcomplicate its storytelling, allowing the characters and their interactions to drive the story forward. The simplistic approach results in a film that feels authentic and emotionally resonant, particularly for those who appreciate stories that unfold at a natural pace; stories emphasizing more on the journey rather than the destination.

What Doesn't Work for The Mehta Boys

The second half of The Mehta Boys struggles big time. It becomes somewhat sluggish. In the course of the second half, the movie also loses the coherence established earlier. The screenplay meanders and it can disengage viewers looking for a more dynamic progression. The film's potential to be a deeply loved piece of cinema is somewhat undercut by its inability to maintain engagement throughout, especially when the story could have benefited from more engaging subplots, or an even deeper character exploration.

Performances in The Mehta Boys

Avinash Tiwary delivers a compelling performance as Amay, capturing his character's internal conflict with subtlety. Shreya Chaudhry, while effective as Zara, doesn't get much room to expand her character due to the film's focus on the father-son dynamic. Puja Sarup provides good solid support in her few scenes, contributing to the family's emotional landscape. Boman Irani is the heart of the film. His portrayal of Shiv is nuanced, bringing a blend of warmth and complexity to the role. Irani's direction is intricate but his writing can be found lacking.

Final Verdict of The Mehta Boys

The Mehta Boys is a film that dares to be different in its approach to storytelling in Indian cinema. It's a commendable effort for its emotional depth and the sincerity with which it tackles the father-son dynamic. However, its pacing issues in the latter part somewhat diminish the impact. For audiences who appreciate slow, meaningful cinema that prioritizes character over plot mechanics, the film holds merit. For those seeking a more conventional narrative drive, it might not hold the same appeal.

You can watch The Mehta Boys on Prime Video now.