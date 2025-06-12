SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won to remarry after over 10 years, YG Entertainment confirms 2025 wedding plans with non-celeb fiancée

Eun Ji Won, the influential leader of the first-generation K-pop group SECHSKIES, is preparing to remarry. On June 12, Korean media reported that Eun Ji Won recently wrapped up a wedding photo shoot with his non-celebrity fiancée. Additionally, he plans to hold a ceremony this year itself.

Wedding bells ring again for Eun Ji Won

Following media coverage, YG Entertainment confirmed the marriage plans, revealing that the ceremony will be held privately. "Eun Ji Won recently took his wedding photos," the agency stated. "He plans to hold a quiet ceremony with close family and friends within this year. We would appreciate it if you could look fondly upon him."

This marks Eun Ji Won's second marriage. He was previously married in April 2010, but the union ended in divorce just two years later. The rapper-turned-variety-star has kept his personal life relatively low-key since the split. This makes this announcement especially surprising to long-time fans.

A legacy in K-pop and entertainment

Eun Ji Won first made his debut in 1997 as the leader of SECHSKIES, a trailblazing group that helped define the K-pop idol formula still followed today. Their debut single School Anthem launched them into stardom.

In 1998, he expanded his resume with an acting debut in the youth film Seventeen, sharing the screen with his bandmates. After the group's disbandment in 2000, Eun Ji Won transitioned into a solo music career. He released the self-produced mini-album G in October of that same year.

As his musical career grew, Eun Ji Won also became a staple in Korean variety shows. Known for his sharp wit and comedic timing, he appeared in popular programs such as 1 Night 2 Days.

SECHSKIES reunion and gradual inactivity

SECHSKIES stunned fans by reuniting in 2016 for a surprise performance on Infinite Challenge, rekindling national interest in the group. Five of the six original members, including Eun Ji Won, signed with YG Entertainment and resumed activities.

Their second era was marked by the release of new music and appearances on variety shows. However, after Kang Sung Hoon departed in 2019 and activities slowed in 2021, the group gradually faded from the spotlight. In 2024, YG removed SECHSKIES's artist profile from its official website, quietly confirming the group's hiatus.

Fans cheer on new beginning

Despite SECHSKIES's inactivity, Eun Ji Won has remained a respected figure in the industry. News of his upcoming wedding has been met with an outpouring of support from fans. Social media platforms lit up with congratulatory posts. Fans express happiness that the veteran idol has found love again.

