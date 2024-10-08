When SEVENTEEN members were left speechless by Na PD’s exclusively cooked hearty meal for them; Know what happened

SEVENTEEN, the highly popular boy group who are known far and wide for their music and performances was once left speechless by Na PD when he cooked a delicious meal for them himself. Na PD and SEVENTEEN members have had a close relationship for a long time now.

It all happened during SEVENTEEN’s 17 IS RIGHT HERE promotions when the members were shooting the MAESTRO fan chant guide for the fans.

In a video that was later uploaded in May 2024 to Na PD’s YouTube titled The God of Gratitude - Grateful to SEVENTEEN, it was revealed that the NANA TOUR producer specially cooked a meal for all the members to show his love and gratitude towards them and thanked them for shooting the show with him.

Na PD (also known as Na Young Seok) along with his assistant producer Jae Young cooked a hearty meal for the SEVENTEEN members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Mingyu, Vernon, The8, Woozi, Hoshi, DK, Seungkwan, Wonwoo, Jun and Dino.

He even went grocery shopping himself and while cooking the food carved a diamond symbolizing CARAT (SEVENTEEN’s official fandom) on a mushroom. He meticulously planned his surprise with his team and SEVENTEEN’s team and even timed his entry. Just before they began their chant, Na PD made his entrance.

When Na PD surprised SEVENTEEN, Mingyu and Jeonghan were the first to notice and were left speechless. When Seungkwan shouted, “Oh, what!” then all the members saw that Na PD was there and was left speechless.

When Na PD revealed that he had cooked a meal for all of them, SEVENTEEN was moved and could not believe it at first. The popular producer also served the food to them. All the SEVENTEEN members were on cloud nine to see the delicious meal and thought it brought back memories of standing in the school line for lunch.

Watch SEVENTEEN being left speechless by Na PD’s surprise here:

Watch the full video here below:

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is currently gearing up for a banging comeback with their 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS set to release on October 14, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

