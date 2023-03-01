12 Slice-of-Life South Indian films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms

There's no denying that superhero adventures, action, drama, and romantic stories make for a great watch. We Indians love watching films that are loaded with masala and dhamaka but let me tell you, sometimes a good slice-of-life movie can do wonders. So, if you're looking for some warmth and humour, here’s a list of our best 12 feel-good South Indian movies that will both entertain and overwhelm you with emotions.

Care of Kancharapalem – (Where to watch- Netflix)

Care of Kancharapalem is a realistic slice-of-life anthology film written and directed by debutant Venkatesh Maha. The uncinematic storytelling and refreshing content garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. C/o Kancharapalem features over 80 non-actors, most of them from Kancharapalem, a neighbourhood of Visakhapatnam where the film is set.

The Great Indian Kitchen (Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video)

The Great Indian Kitchen, a Malayalam film with well-written characters and seasoned performances by the lead actors- Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu is directed by Jeo Baby. This is one film that has tugged at our heartstrings. A cinematic gem you simply cannot miss.

Premam (Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar)

Written, directed, and edited by Alphonse Puthren, Premam starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi is a 'feel all' movie. It shows an emotional ride boasting a beautiful love story, nuanced performances, and hearty comedy.

Dia (Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video)

Written and directed by K S Ashoka, the Kannada film Dia starring stars Kushee Ravi, Pruthvi Ambaar and Dheekshith Shetty is a film for people who want to experience cinema in a real sense. A love story, that’s not a generic one.

Bangalore Days (Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar)

Written and directed by Anjali Menon, Bangalore Days features an ensemble cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Nithya Menen among others is colourful and peppy. The story revolves around three cousins who have been close since their childhood.

777 Charlie (Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video)

Written and directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty will make you feel every emotion. There is a lot of heart and soul in the movie. It is an ode to dog lovers.

Hridayam (Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar)

A slice-of-life romantic musical, Hridayam is an honest soul-stirring movie. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. For anyone who is looking forward to a peaceful and warm weekend, this Malayalam film has a therapeutic quality.

Anbe Sivam (Where to watch- Netflix)

It’s a story of two men- an idealistic one who meets a young fellow traveller at the airport and together they embark on a life-changing journey. Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan play the roles of Nallasivam and Anbarasu, respectively.

Charlie (Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Martin Prakkat and written by Prakkat and Unni R, Charlie is a simple, feel-good film that will keep you smiling throughout.

Ustad Hotel (Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar)

Directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Anjali Menon, Ustad Hotel will hit you with its warmth and energy. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Thilakan and Nithya Menen in lead roles.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Where to watch- Netflix)

Written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is super entertaining. It’s an enjoyable romantic entertainer that will keep you engaged throughout. It’s a story of two cons who fall in love and mend ways in their own way.

Sudani from Nigeria (Where to watch- Netflix)

Written and directed by Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from Nigeria is a story of a Nigerian football player who joins a club in Kerala. The film might not have big names as lead actors but it has everything - comedy, sentiments, and thrills to make it an entertaining watch.

