2 Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week: Sundar C's Gangers and Mirchi Shiva starrer Sumo

The wait is over! This week, Tamil cinema is bringing fresh stories to the big screen. With two highly anticipated releases, moviegoers are in for a treat. Whether you're craving action or comedy, there's something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy these thrilling new titles in theaters this time.

Advertisement

Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Gangers

Cast: Sundar C, Vadivelu, Catherine Tresa

Release date: April 24

Sundar C is all set to reunite with veteran actor Vadivelu in Gangers. Recently, the makers released the trailer, which showed a man venting about someone who has been troubling him. Viewers then saw Sundar C taking up a PT master's job at a school on merit.

But the twist? Vadivelu is already in that role via a management quota. The scenes suggest a power struggle between the two, with Sundar C’s character gradually overpowering Vadivelu. As the trailer progresses, it's clear that Sundar C isn’t just a regular teacher—he’s got a hidden agenda. Packed with action and drama, the film promises to be a commercial entertainer.

2. Sumo

Cast: Mirchi Shiva, Priya Anand, Yoshinori Tashiro

Release date: April 25

If you like Tamil comedy movies, then do watch this Mirchi Shiva starrer in theaters. Sumo follows the story of Shiva, who finds an unconscious man on the beach. This chance encounter leads him to the world of sumo wrestling in Japan. With friendship and loyalty as his guides, Shiva helps the man regain his lost identity and pride.

Advertisement

The recently released trailer also showcases Shiva and VTV Ganesh taking care of a sumo wrestler, physically powerful but mentally childlike. As they learn more about him, they also come face-to-face with his past enemies. Originally launched in 2019, Sumo faced several delays due to production challenges and the pandemic. Meanwhile, it is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner.

For more such movie guides, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 3 Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week: Mohanlal’s Thudarum, Shane Nigam’s Haal and The Pet Detective