3 Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week: Mohanlal’s Thudarum, Shane Nigam’s Haal and The Pet Detective

Mollywood is on a spree to set the bar high every time with the film release. Escaping the clutches of the regional boundaries, these films present a completely different picture and world view. This week, Malayalam cinema is all set to bring forth some similar projects in the theaters, which will provide complete entertainment.

Well then, check out the 3 Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week.

Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week

Thudarum

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Irshad Ali, Thomas Mathew

Directed by: Tharun Moorthy

Tharun Moorthy Release date: April 25

Thudarum marks senior actors Mohanlal and Shobana reuniting for a film as an on-screen couple after decades. The movie revolves around the life of Shanmugham, a taxi driver deeply in love with his black ambassador. His passion and dedication towards the four-wheeler take an interesting climax when the car goes missing.

Haal

Cast: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya, Johny Antony, Nishanth Sagar

Directed by: Veera

Veera Release date: April 24

Romantic drama Haal navigates an inter-faith love story which meets stiff opposition from the society and the couple’s families as well. What forms the crescendo is how the two people in love get forcefully separated by the law enforcers, leading to a possibly tragic ending for them.

The Pet Detective

Cast: Anupama Parmeswaran, Jeomon Jyothir, Sharafudheen, Vinay Forrt

Directed by: Praneesh Vijayan

Praneesh Vijayan Release date: April 25

The Pet Detective centers around a couple and their unusual equation that develops courtesy of their common pet. The romantic comedy has grabbed attention for its light-hearted take on modern day relationships. Despite initial delays, the movie is right back on its path for a theatrical release.

