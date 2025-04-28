2 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week (April 28 - May 3): Sadasivam Chinnaraj’s EMI and Dushyanth Jayaprakash starrer Varunan

Looking for fresh Tamil content to stream this week? Well, you're in luck! Two exciting films are making their OTT debut this week. First, we have EMI, and another is Varunan, starring Dushyanth Jayaprakash. Both films are set to release this week. So, whether you’re in the mood for drama or action, grab your popcorn and get ready for some great entertainment!

2 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week

1. EMI

Cast: Sadasivam, Saidhanyaa, Blackpandi

Release date: May 1, 2025

Sadasivam Chinnaraj's EMI is a Tamil drama that premiered in cinemas on April 4 this year. Though it didn’t perform well at the box office, it resonated with audiences. Now, the film is making its digital debut on Tentkotta, offering a chance for those who missed the film in theaters to watch it at home.

The story revolves around characters struggling with financial and personal issues. It explores the emotional toll of debt and loans and how money problems affect relationships, mental health, and life goals. EMI vividly captures the harsh reality of managing finances while facing everyday challenges.

2. Varunan

Cast: Radha Ravi, Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Sathyaraj

Release date: May 1, 2025

If you like to watch Tamil dramas, then do give Varunan a try on OTT. The movie hit the big screens on March 14, 2025. After a month of its theatrical run, the film is now gearing up for its OTT debut on Aha Video.

Starring Dushyanth Jayaprakash and Gabriella Charlton, Varunan explores the story of rival distribution groups engaged in violent conflicts during a global water crisis. Competing water sellers turn their trade into a weapon of power, leading to oppression. As the tension grows, workers become enforcers, resulting in a clash that threatens society's very fabric.

Written and directed by Jaayavelmurugun, the film is produced by Karthick Sreedaran. Music is by Bobo Shashi, with S. Srirama Santhosh and U. Muthayan handling cinematography and editing.

